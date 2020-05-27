Log in
BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/26
35.5 AUD   +2.13%
12:03aBHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
12:03aBHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
12:03aBHP : Providing supplies to the skies for rescue helicopter service
PU
BHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing

05/27/2020 | 12:03am EDT
13 May 2020, 08:00 PM
To help support the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our regional workforce BHP has launched a partnership with the West Coast Eagles to deliver a customised fitness program across our Pilbara operations.

BHP WA Iron Ore Acting Asset President Tim Day said the partnership would enable BHP's regional workforce to train with elite health and fitness coaches to keep them motivated, fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We have enlisted some of the Eagles top performers to come up to our camps on a two-on, two-off roster to help keep our teams fit and healthy,' he said.

Mr Day said BHP's workforce remained resilient to the changes that have been implemented around social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Our people have shown amazing resilience and diligence during the pandemic, acting swiftly to implement all measures necessary to keep each other safe,' he said.

'With restrictions on social gatherings now easing we anticipate this new health and fitness program will have significant uptake within our camps and we can't wait to see our people out training with the Eagles crew.'

Customised training sessions, mentoring, nutrition, resilience and goal setting advice are all part of the programs on offer, as premiership hero Darren Glass, former players Drew Petrie, Ross Glendinning and Jacob Brennan, assistant coach Luke Webster, WCE WAFL team captain Fraser McInnes, WCE development officers James Grabski, Chris Brown and Jordan Loxley plus former Hockeyroo Claire Mitchell-Taverner swaps the blue and gold for orange over coming weeks.

BHP Group plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 04:02:07 UTC
