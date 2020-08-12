BHP : Kingkira - from strength to strength

'If you give someone an opportunity - they can turn it into something.'

Tammy O'Connor is a Palyku/Nyiyaparli woman and the owner of Kingkira, a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned business in the Pilbara, providing industrial and waste management services to BHP.

Her local business is growing from strength to strength. Kingkira has now successfully completed two big projects at South Flank.

'The jobs we have completed have been ahead of time and done safely,' said Tammy.

'And now there's some really good people in BHP who are helping us. We've started to become part of the BHP family. It's been deadly!'

Tammy is originally from Marble Bar and has 12 people working for her, 90 per cent of whom are Indigenous.

'I grew up here and it makes me really proud to work on my Country. I love giving people jobs and opportunities - people wearing my company's shirt and brand. It's a good feeling, having people say they work for Kingkira.'

Kingkira has been operating for nearly five years and was named for Tammy's two teenage daughters - Kingston and Shakira.

'We learn hands-on and we often partner with other companies in the region which increases our expertise and helps me put more capital into our assets,' said Tammy.

The community spirit is strong in the Pilbara and Kingkira is paying it forward through their community fund.

'I'm just trying to help others. If you give someone an opportunity they can turn it into something,' Tammy explained.

BHP's Local Buying program was established in 2012 to boost regional economic development in our communities.

BHP has spent more than $500 million with over 1,450 local businesses across Australia since the Local Buying Program was launched in 2012.

The Local Buying Program helps to keep jobs, businesses and families in regional communities, contributing to the longevity and vibrancy of the towns that are home to our operations.

The Program exists in partnership between BHP and C-Res. It has operated successfully in Queensland since 2012, in New South Wales since 2016, and in South Australia and Western Australia from 2017.

To read more about the Local Buying Program click here.

