Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
29.84 AUD   -7.76%
11:09pBHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world
PU
08:54pBHP : Pushing the velocity of value with digital factories
PU
05/01BHP : Partnering to provide supplies and social connection to those in need
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:09pm EDT
05 May 2020, 12:30 PM
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

Of all the statistics to emerge from the current COVID-19 pandemic, here's one to consider: 1.5 billion children across the world are currently not attending school.

Fortunately, a global network of local teachers and educators is working to support many of these students and their families, particularly those in the most marginalized communities, to continue to learn.

Over the last decade, the Teach For All network have helped create the space and platforms needed to foster the sharing of ideas and strategies. And, since 2018, in partnership with the BHP Foundation, Teach For All has been building the capacity of community leaders to enhance local educational opportunities.

Now, that expertise is proving more critical than ever.

CEO and Co-founder of Teach For All Wendy Kopp says their global community of teachers, educators and leaders is leaning in to ensure children in communities hardest hit by the pandemic are safe and continuing to learn.

'We've never been more physically isolated in communities, countries and globally and yet our interdependence has never been more visible,' says Wendy.

Across Teach For All's network, partners are now learning to navigate the unprecedented situation within their own countries.

'That's given us a real opportunity to learn from them and to engage all the organizations in our network to learn with and alongside others,' says Wendy.

'In moments of great uncertainty, these stories are giving me hope.'

In China, Teach For All fellows and alumni working in rural communities have partnered with families to foster ongoing learning across diverse contexts. While families with internet can access an online learning platform, families with little or no internet but with a mobile phone can participate in lessons and homework developed for WeChat (China's most popular messaging app).

In countries where technology is more readily available, Teach For All network teachers are helping the transition to online learning. In Sweden, free training sessions on distance learning are available to any teachers who are interested.

Hundreds of teachers from across the Teach For All network have also joined 'Teaching Without Internet' WhatsApp groups in Spanish, French, English and Arabic to share resources for reaching students in the most under-resourced contexts.

While Teach For All's Virtual Navigatorprovides network partners with resources for planning and implementing virtual learning.

Read more about the innovative Teach For All project funded by BHP Foundation.

  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 03:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
11:09pBHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world
PU
08:54pBHP : Pushing the velocity of value with digital factories
PU
05/01BHP : Partnering to provide supplies and social connection to those in need
PU
04/30BHP : New BHP academy welcomes 250 new apprentices and trainees
PU
04/30BHP : Weekly Top Ten News Stories - 1 May 2020
AQ
04/30BHP : Shareholder question and answer session with Chief Executive Officer Mike ..
PU
04/29Robust iron ore price to erode as steelmakers shut furnaces
RE
04/29BHP : joins Responsible Steel
PU
04/28BHP : Foundation commits $3M to prevention and treatment of COVID-19
PU
04/28World's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 245 M
EBIT 2020 15 944 M
Net income 2020 8 788 M
Debt 2020 12 328 M
Yield 2020 6,12%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 90 493 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,33  $
Last Close Price 19,16  $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-4.51%90 697
RIO TINTO PLC-21.01%76 132
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.67%21 071
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.77%16 164
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.62%9 584
FRESNILLO PLC8.90%6 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group