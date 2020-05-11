BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 11 May 2020

|
Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited
Ref. Blast Notification Letter.DOC
Thomas Mitchell Drive
Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia
Private Mail Bag No. 8
30 April 2020
Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia
Tel +61 2 6544 5800 Fax +61 2 6544 5801
bhpbilliton.com
The Resident
Mt Arthur Coal Blast Schedule
Dear The Resident
Our Development Consent requires us to advise nearby residents of blasting activities scheduled on site.
For the week commencing Monday 11thMay 2020 blasts are scheduled for the following times:
3
Blasts
Monday 11 May 2020
1
Blast
Wednesday 13 May 2020
1
Blast
Wednesday 15 May 2020
The firing window is between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mt Arthur Coal will co-ordinate blast times with Bengalla coal mine to minimise potential cumulative blasting impacts.
This schedule may be subject to delays from production constraints or by unsuitable weather conditions on the day of the blast, such as low cloud or strong winds.
For more up-to-date information about Mt Arthur Coal's blasting activities, residents are encouraged to visit Muswellbrook Shire Council's online blasting portal:
https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/index.php/blasting/blasting- announcements?highlight=WyJibGFzdGluZyJd
Actual blast times are also posted on a weekly basis on our website:
http://www.bhpbilliton.com/society/regulatory
Please select NSWEC - Mt Arthur Coal from the Coal Assets - The blast schedule for the week
ahead will be listed under 'Blast Information'
Should you have any queries or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Mt Arthur Coal 24 hour Community Response Line on 1800 882 044.
Per: SK
Jesse Vinson
Specialist Mine Scheduling - Drill and Blast
Registered Office:
Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited
Level 14, 480 Queen Street
Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia
ABN 83 000 181 902
Registered in Australia
A member of the BHP Billiton Group
