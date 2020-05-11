BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 11 May 2020

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited Ref. Blast Notification Letter.DOC Thomas Mitchell Drive Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia Private Mail Bag No. 8 30 April 2020 Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia Tel +61 2 6544 5800 Fax +61 2 6544 5801 bhpbilliton.com The Resident Mt Arthur Coal Blast Schedule Dear The Resident

Our Development Consent requires us to advise nearby residents of blasting activities scheduled on site.

For the week commencing Monday 11thMay 2020 blasts are scheduled for the following times:

 3 Blasts Monday 11 May 2020  1 Blast Wednesday 13 May 2020  1 Blast Wednesday 15 May 2020

The firing window is between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mt Arthur Coal will co-ordinate blast times with Bengalla coal mine to minimise potential cumulative blasting impacts.

This schedule may be subject to delays from production constraints or by unsuitable weather conditions on the day of the blast, such as low cloud or strong winds.

For more up-to-date information about Mt Arthur Coal's blasting activities, residents are encouraged to visit Muswellbrook Shire Council's online blasting portal:

https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/index.php/blasting/blasting- announcements?highlight=WyJibGFzdGluZyJd

Actual blast times are also posted on a weekly basis on our website:

http://www.bhpbilliton.com/society/regulatory

Please select NSWEC - Mt Arthur Coal from the Coal Assets - The blast schedule for the week

ahead will be listed under 'Blast Information'

Should you have any queries or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Mt Arthur Coal 24 hour Community Response Line on 1800 882 044.

Per: SK

Jesse Vinson

Specialist Mine Scheduling - Drill and Blast

Registered Office:

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited

Level 14, 480 Queen Street

Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

ABN 83 000 181 902

Registered in Australia

A member of the BHP Billiton Group