BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 29 June 2020 (PDF 329 kB)

Ref. Blast Notification Letter.DOC

18 June 2020

The Resident

Dear The Resident

Mt Arthur Coal Blast Schedule

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited Thomas Mitchell Drive Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia Private Mail Bag No. 8 Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia

Tel +61 2 6544 5800 Fax +61 2 6544 5801 bhpbilliton.com

Our Development Consent requires us to advise nearby residents of blasting activities scheduled on site.

For the week commencing Monday 29thJune 2020 blasts are scheduled for the following times:

 2 Blasts Monday 29 June 2020  1 Blast Tuesday 30 June 2020  1 Blast Thursday 02 July 2020

The firing window is between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mt Arthur Coal will co-ordinate blast times with Bengalla coal mine to minimise potential cumulative blasting impacts.

This schedule may be subject to delays from production constraints or by unsuitable weather conditions on the day of the blast, such as low cloud or strong winds.

For more up-to-date information about Mt Arthur Coal's blasting activities, residents are encouraged to visit Muswellbrook Shire Council's online blasting portal:https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/index.php/blasting/blasting-announcements?highlight=WyJibGFzdGluZyJd

Actual blast times are also posted on a weekly basis on our website:http://www.bhpbilliton.com/society/regulatory

Please select NSWEC - Mt Arthur Coal from the Coal Assets-The blast schedule for the week ahead will be listed under 'Blast Information'

Should you have any queries or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Mt Arthur Coal 24hour Community Response Line on 1800 882 044.

Per: SK

Jesse Vinson

Specialist Mine Scheduling - Drill and Blast

Registered Office:

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited Level 14, 480 Queen Street Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

ABN 83 000 181 902 Registered in Australia

A member of the BHP Billiton Group