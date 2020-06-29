BHP : Mulgrave Pit Extension 2014/7272 – 29 Mar 2019 to 30 Mar 2020 Compliance Report kB)

Log in
BHP : Mulgrave Pit Extension 2014/7272 – 29 Mar 2019 to 30 Mar 2020 Compliance Report

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

South Walker Creek Mine-Mulgrave Pit

Extension EPBC 2014/7272

Compliance Report 30 March 2019-

29 March 2020

27 June 2020

Contents

Introduction 1

Description of activities 2

Compliance Table 3

BHP

South Walker Creek Mine-Mulgrave Pit Extension EPBC 2014/7272

27 June 2020

Introduction

South Walker Creek Mine (SWC) is an open-cut coal mine owned by BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal (BMC). The mine is located approximately 25km west-south west of Nebo, Queensland in the Bowen Basin within the boundaries of Mine Lease 4750 (ML4750).

Mining is authorised by the Queensland Government through the historical grant of Mine Leases and associated surface rights. Activity at SWC is also further regulated under Environmental Authority MIN100552107.

To enable the continuation of mining at SWC, BMC sought a federal approval under theEnvironmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act)for potential impact on Matters of National EnvironmentalSignificance (MNES) due to further development of the existing 'Mulgrave' open cut mining pit. This approval wasgranted on the 16thof January 2015. Construction in the approval area commenced on the 30thMarch 2015.

The following report is to address compliance with all conditions in accordance with condition 9 of theEPBC Actapproval (Approval Reference EPBC2014-7272):

"For the duration of this approval, within 3months of every 12month anniversary of the commencement of construction the approval holder must publish a report on their website addressing compliance with each of theconditions of this approval, including implementation of any plans as specified in the conditions….".

1

BHP

South Walker Creek Mine-Mulgrave Pit Extension EPBC 2014/7272

27 June 2020

Description of activities

EPBC Number

2014/7272

Project Name

Mulgrave Resource Access (MRA)-Continuation of South Walker Creek Mine (SWC)

Approval Holder and ABN

BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal Limited ABN: 34 009 713 875

Approved Action

Approved action is described in Section 2.0 of South Walker Creek Mine Mulgrave Resource Access EPBC Act Preliminary Documentation (EPBC 2014/7272) dated 17 September 2014.

Location of the Project

The mine is located approximately 25km west-south west of Nebo, Queenslandin the Bowen Basin within the boundaries of Mine Lease 4750 (ML4750).

The proposed action is to take place on approved Surface Areas 2, 3 and 4 associated with ML4750.

Person accepting responsibility for the report

Edward Nock

Date of Preparation

26/06/2020

2

BHP

South Walker Creek Mine-Mulgrave Pit Extension EPBC 2014/7272

27 June 2020

Compliance Table

In accordance with condition 9 of theEPBC Actapproval (Approval Reference EPBC2014-7272), thisreport provides an update of SWC's compliance against the relevantapproval conditions (Table 1).Table 2andTable 3provides an update of SWC's compliance against Offset Management Plans (required under Condition 3 of the EPBCapproval).

Table 1

South Walker Creek Mine - Mulgrave Pit Extension EBPC 2014-7272 Compliance Report

ConditionNumber

Condition

Compliant/Non Compliant/Not Applicable

Evidence/Comments

1

The project area located approximately 25 kilometres west-south west of Nebo,Queensland is the area designated in Annexure A and includes areas contained within Mining Lease (ML) 4750. The approval holder must notclear outside of the project area.

Compliant

Clearing activities are being carried out in accordance with the approved Offset Management Plans (OMPs) and site disturbance procedures.

2

The approval holder must not clear more than 59 hectares of Brigalow (Acacia harpophylladominant and co-dominant) ecological community within the project area, which includes 17.5 hectares of Ornamental Snake (Denisonia maculata) habitat.

Compliant

Clearing activities are being carried out in accordance with the approved OMPs. Areas cleared are within the hectare limits specified in this condition.

3

To compensate for authorised unavoidable impacts on MNES (see condition 3), the approval holder must submit OMPs to theMinister for approval. The approval holder must not undertake substantial commencement until

Compliant

The OMPs1were submitted to the Department and approved. The OMPs have been implemented.

1The preparation of Offset Management Plans in accordance with the Conditions of EPBC 2014-7272 was addressed in the following document:Biodiversity Offset Management Plan for Kemmis II Project and Mulgrave Resource Access Project

(BHP, 2015).This document includes an Offset Area Management Plan (titledOffset Area Management Plan for Kemmis II Project and Mulgrave Resource Access Project)as an appendix. For the Zamia Creek property the Mulgrave Ornamental Snake Offset Delivery Plan (ref: 20141889C) includes the Offset Area Management Plan for Mulgrave Expansion Project- Zamia Creek (North Section) (Earthtrade, June 2015)https://www.bhp.com/-/media/bhp/regulatory-information-media/coal/bhp-billiton-mitsui-coal/south-walker-creek/bmc-mulgrave-pit-ornamental-snake-offset-delivery-plan/150804_coal_bmc_southwalkercreek_schedule1offsetareamanagementplan.pdf

3

