Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/16
36.04 AUD   -0.11%
06:44pBHP : Poitrel has a big blast going wireless
PU
05:55pBHP 1Q Output Down on Maintenance Work
DJ
04:06pBHP 1Q Output Down on Maintenance Work -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Poitrel has a big blast going wireless

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

BHP Mitsui Coal's Poitrel Mine now holds the title of world's largest blast using wireless technology, after successfully completing the third blast in a trial series to test industry-leading ORICA WebGen technology.

The latest blast on Sunday, 13 October, saw 1.3 million cubic metres of overburden shifted in a strata blast fired with 1920 WebGen 100 units across 534 holes.

Jayson Smeeton, Poitrel Mine Production Manager, said there were significant safety and efficiency improvements to be made by using the WebGen technology ORICA is trialing, which features wireless in-hole primers that are initiated by a firing command that communicates through rock, water and air.

'Wireless blasting means we are able to really reduce our people's exposure to dust in the pit, and eliminates the potential for misfires because they do not need to physically tie each hole in to the blast pattern,'' Jayson said.

'Eliminating the need to tie in each hole also makes the process for loading explosives far more efficient, and less susceptible to wet weather delays, as the pit does not need to be shut down because of the potential risk of accidental ignition during thunderstorms.'

The first trials conducted in May and June were small shots to test the technology. The latest blast involved a more complicated strata blast, with the top and bottom decks of the shot fired at different times to maximise fragmentation, and preserve the coal below.

Further production blasts, including through-seam blasts are planned for the next 12 months.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP
06:44pBHP : Poitrel has a big blast going wireless
PU
05:55pBHP 1Q Output Down on Maintenance Work
DJ
04:06pBHP 1Q Output Down on Maintenance Work -- Update
DJ
10/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Doubts Emerge Over Trade Deal
DJ
10/14BHP : The gender equation
PU
10/14China September iron ore imports surge to 20-month high on firm demand
RE
10/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Relief Over Partial U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
10/11BP to Complete Divestments Worth $10 Billion Ahead of Schedule
DJ
10/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Fresh Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talk..
DJ
10/10BHP : Emma has her dad to thank for choosing a trade
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 354 M
EBIT 2020 17 974 M
Net income 2020 10 769 M
Debt 2020 9 704 M
Yield 2020 3,97%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2021 4,11x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,39  $
Last Close Price 36,04  $
Spread / Highest target -16,2%
Spread / Average Target -29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP5.40%116 033
RIO TINTO PLC7.75%86 748
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.46%30 185
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.53%19 056
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.49%9 003
SOUTH32-26.27%8 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group