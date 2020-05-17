Log in
BHP Group

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/15
31.67 AUD   +3.46%
06:36pBHP : Scott builds his career with OS
PU
05/15BHP : forms alliance with organizations in Mexico to improve education in Tamaulipas
PU
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
News 
News

BHP : Scott builds his career with OS

In just a few weeks, Scott Cochrane and wife Rebecca, will receive the keys to their dream house on the Sunshine Coast. Nearly three years in the making, Scott was over the moon when his permanent role with BHP's Operations Services (OS) gave him the security and stability to finally build his home.

After more than 10 years in various labour hire and contract roles around the Bowen Basin, Scott was approached by a team mate and encouraged to apply for a role with OS in early 2019.

'To be honest, I experienced some tough times before I joined OS. I'd lost my mum and while my crew at the time were fantastic, I quickly realised that I had no security being labour hire. It just made the situation that much more stressful, not just on a personal front, but also financially,' Scott said.

'When a team mate told me about OS and thought I'd be a great fit, I decided to apply and a few months later I got the call to say I had a role.'

'They say things come in threes - in just a few months I married my wonderful partner Bec, got a new role with OS and, as a result, was finally able to build our dream home.'

'It was quite an emotional time but I'm so thankful I took the leap. Without OS, I'm sure I wouldn't be where I am today.'

While Scott grew up in Moranbah, with his dad working as a Dragline Operator with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) for over a decade, he previously worked on a prawn trawler in the Gulf, fishing charters out of Noosa and as a tree lopper in Western Queensland before coming back to Moranbah.

'OS has given me so many great opportunities that I never thought I'd experience. When I first started my Supervisor saw potential and really encouraged me to better myself. He mentored me and pushed me to focus on developing my skills as a leader,' Scott said.

'I've always enjoyed working with people and in this role I get to do the job I love, while leading a team and helping them build their own careers.'

Scott has recently accepted a full-time Supervisor role and will start at BMA's Saraji Mine later this year, something he's been working towards since joining OS.

'I know my dad would be really proud of what I've been able to achieve. He loved the industry and instilled the work ethic I have today.

'This has truly been a life-changing experience and I'm excited for what the next chapter will bring.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 22:35:06 UTC
