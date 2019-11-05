BHP : Signs Agreements With Chinese Customers for Iron Ore, Coal, Copper

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU) said it has signed more than a dozen sales agreements with Chinese iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper customers at a big trade conference in China this week.

The agreements with a range of Chinese customers cover product sales and purchases, increasing cooperative partnerships and opportunities for sharing market views, said BHP Chief Commercial Officer Vandita Pant, who attended the China International Import Expo with Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, the company said Wednesday.

China is the big mining company's largest market, with more than half of its products sold there.

Ms. Pant said the Chinese expo has become an important event to collaborate with Chinese customers. At the expo last year, BHP signed memorandums of understanding for the potential supply of potash from the miner's Jansen project being developed in Canada.

