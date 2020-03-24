Log in
BHP : Singapore partners with Project Dignity to support frontline healthcare workers

03/24/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

BHP Singapore partners with Project Dignity to support frontline healthcare workers

Frontline healthcare workers globally are serving their countries and communities selflessly and resiliently.

In wanting to show our support and gratitude for these frontline heroes, BHP Singapore has partnered with Project Dignity, one of our long term community partners, to arrange meals for frontline healthcare workers, through an initiative called the 'Run and Ride against COVID-19 Challenge', taking place between 21 - 29 March 2020.

For every 15 minutes that any employee, contractor or their partner spends running, cycling, walking or doing any form of brisk exercising (with social distancing measures practiced), BHP Singapore will sponsor a bento-box for the frontline healthcare workers and the elderly who are unable to leave their premises. These bento-boxes will be prepared and delivered by Project Dignity to various hospitals polyclinics and nursing homes across Singapore.

Project Dignity is a social enterprise driven to restore dignity to the differently-abled by training, finding jobs and offering employment for a range of people with disabilities, intellectual and social challenges.

The goal is to achieve 350 hours of exercise, which is equivalent to 1,400 bento-boxes. We have crossed the half-way mark within the first four days achieving 230 hours or 920 bento-boxes clocked in, and 149 participants not just from Singapore, but across our other global locations.

As we focus on looking after the health and well-being of ourselves, our loved ones and our colleagues, it is equally important to reassure our frontline healthcare workers that they are not alone in this fight against the COVID-19 virus, and we will together, manage through this challenging time.

For more information on the additional steps BHP have taken to maintain the safety of our workforce and the continuity of our operations can be found on www.bhp.com/covid-19/.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 02:32:03 UTC
