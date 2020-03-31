BHP : Stability in challenging times

Log in
03/31/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

As a member of the global community, BHP Foundation continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation and its impact on our people, projects and beneficiaries.

First and foremost, nothing is more important than the health, safety and well-being of our people, our partners, their sub-grantees and project beneficiaries, and our service providers.

The BHP Foundation partners with organizations that undertake transformational work across the world. To enable them to continue to deliver in a safe and sustainable way, we're working together to innovate, adapt and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

We're also providing stability. With many projects rolling out over multiple years, we remain committed to our partners and will continue to support them as they adapt in this dynamic environment.
For BHP Foundation Chair Chip Goodyear, stability is paramount.

'This is an unprecedented and dynamic situation and while the challenges we face are overwhelming and appear insurmountable, now more than ever, we need each other and must work together,' says Chip.

'Our commitment to partners and project beneficiaries is unchanged because we will all be stronger if we can work through these challenging times together.'

BHP Group Limited published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 21:55:07 UTC
