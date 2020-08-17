BHP: Three Resolutions Requistioned for BHP Group Ltd.'s AGM in October

By Matteo Castia

BHP Group PLC said Monday that three proposed resolutions have been requisitioned for consideration at the annual general meeting of BHP Group Ltd. on Oct. 14.

The mining company said the requisitioned resolutions inlcude a proposal to amend the group's constitution, a call for cultural-heritage protection in Australia, and a review of lobbying relating to the recovery from the pandemic.

Shares at 0720 GMT were up 13.4 pence, or 0.8%%, at 1,829.6 pence.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com