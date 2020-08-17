Log in
BHP GROUP

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/14
40.01 AUD   +0.25%
03:49aBHP : Three Resolutions Requistioned for BHP Group Ltd.'s AGM in October
DJ
03:23aBHP : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act for consideration at the AGM
PU
01:38aTAKE FIVE : Impasse!
RE
BHP: Three Resolutions Requistioned for BHP Group Ltd.'s AGM in October

08/17/2020 | 03:49am EDT

By Matteo Castia

BHP Group PLC said Monday that three proposed resolutions have been requisitioned for consideration at the annual general meeting of BHP Group Ltd. on Oct. 14.

The mining company said the requisitioned resolutions inlcude a proposal to amend the group's constitution, a call for cultural-heritage protection in Australia, and a review of lobbying relating to the recovery from the pandemic.

Shares at 0720 GMT were up 13.4 pence, or 0.8%%, at 1,829.6 pence.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

