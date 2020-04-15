Log in
BHP Group

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
News 
News

BHP : Towage crews pull together to relocate teams to Port Hedland

04/15/2020

Towage crews pull together to relocate teams to Port Hedland

BHP's Marine team and towage contract partners used some quick thinking to relocate towage crews and their families to Port Hedland, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It's the towage crews' job to make sure BHP's iron ore ships enter and leave the port safely, and while many of the contracted crews live locally in WA, others commute from across Australia for their shifts.

As the WA borders were closing, the contractor groups worked quickly to relocate their crews so they could safely continue to work. This in turn has meant BHP can keep operations running, and continue to serve our customers.

Among those who have relocated with their family is Joe, a Tug Master from one of BHP's towage operation contractors. Joe relocated with his wife and two children from Port Lincoln, SA to Port Hedland.

'It's extremely reassuring to have my family with me', Joe said.

'Given this is something we have never experienced before, it has been incredible how we have worked together and put in place new policies and procedures to overcome challenges in such a short time.'

Kirsty Timbury, Manager Marine, said she was overwhelmed by the support shown by our contracting partners to ensure continued operations during this time.

'The support and dedication shown by the contractor groups has been amazing. They put the call out on Saturday afternoon about the possibility to relocate and they were on a plane by Tuesday', Kirsty said.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 03:45:14 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 966 M
EBIT 2020 16 509 M
Net income 2020 9 004 M
Debt 2020 12 201 M
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
EV / Sales2021 2,50x
Capitalization 91 270 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP0.51%91 596
RIO TINTO PLC-15.10%81 459
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-33.79%22 155
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.76%15 238
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.64%9 526
FRESNILLO PLC17.09%6 952
