BHP : Train drivers fly into Pilbara to keep BHP rail operations running

Hundreds of train drivers have this week flown into Western Australia from overseas and across to Australia to help keep BHP's iron ore operations running in the Pilbara.

More than 75% of our almost 500 train drivers, many from interstate or internationally, have agreed to stay or fly back to the Pilbara to support the Rail Operations team and cover for those who were unable to stay. Some 42 of our 65 international train drivers have temporarily relocated from Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and New Zealand to WA and are currently in isolation for 14 days before they start work.

Other rail operations staff, including supervisors, coordinators, trainers and many other team members are picking up jobs they wouldn't normally do in an effort to keep our trains operational over the next few months.

'With the current challenge in front of us, the team are doing whatever it takes to help each other out and keep our trains moving,' Rail Operations manager Steve Campbell said 'It has meant working differently, making it possible to deliver today, what would have been seen as impossible only a short time ago.

'The Rail drivers here at BHP are some of the best in the world. They are proud of what they do and who they represent. I am so proud of the entire Rail team who have all been up to the challenge, keeping our trains moving, helping to keep the country moving - to me, that's big!'