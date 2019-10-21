Log in
BHP : Workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine, world's largest, to walk off job Tuesday

10/21/2019 | 08:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File Photo: A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine will hold a day-long strike on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile, the union president told Reuters on Monday.

Several Chilean cities were engulfed by days of riots, along with peaceful protests, after a hike in public transport costs. Arson, looting and riots over the weekend left at least seven dead.

"This strike is a warning," said Patricio Tapia, president of Escondida's Union #1. He said workers would walk off for "at least one shift tomorrow."

Mining minister Baldo Prokurica told Reuters late on Sunday that the country's mines operated normally through the weekend.

Escondida is the world's largest copper mine.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.55% 34.98 End-of-day quote.1.64%
LME COPPER CASH 0.43% 5751 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
