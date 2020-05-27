Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/26
35.5 AUD   +2.13%
12:03aBHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
12:03aBHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
12:03aBHP : Providing supplies to the skies for rescue helicopter service
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:03am EDT
27 May 2020, 07:00 PM
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

BHP has announced that it will spend up to $20 million over the next five years to help establish the West End of Port Hedland as a vibrant commercial and community hub.

The West End Revitalisation Programme will be delivered with major partner the Town of Port Hedland, and other key partners and will also deliver local contracting and employment opportunities across the Pilbara.

BHP General Manager Port Operations, Nilson Davila, said the funding reinforced BHP's commitment to work with the government, community and other industry players to improve the commercial and tourism vibrancy of the West End.

'We are engaging local contractors, hiring local people and investing in projects that will grow the West End in line with the State Government's West End improvement scheme,' he said.

'BHP is working collaboratively with government, industry and the community to ensure the sustainable future of the port as well as to create a revitalised west end for all of Port Hedland to enjoy.

'The Programme is in addition to more than $20million that BHP has invested to improve the overall amenity of the West End over the last decade and it comes at a particularly important time as our community looks to enter a recovery phase from COVID-19.

'The funding will not only benefit the West End but will also help to support the people, the jobs and the businesses in Port Hedland and the Pilbara.'

Projects currently underway as part of the West End Revitalisation Programme include:

  • A $3milion, two-stage greening programme to improve the overall aesthetics and amenity of the area, with a focus on the CBD.
  • A cleaning contract with local Indigenous contractor Binbirri to clean local public infrastructure such as playgrounds, picnic tables and seating.
  • The installation of two upcycled shipping containers at Marapikurrinya Park for pop-up markets to transform the area into a vibrant hub of community activity and trade.

New projects will be announced as they are approved.

Mr Davila said the funding was in addition to the $50 million Vital Resources Fund, which was announced by BHP to help regional communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'More than $8million of our Vital Resources Fund has already been committed to Western Australian projects and initiatives, with a strong focus on the Pilbara,' he said.

Hon Commissioner Fred Riebeling AM JP welcomed the announcement from BHP to revitalise the historic West End District.

'Along with the State Government's West End Improvement scheme No. 1 and the Town's commitments and investments, the BHP West End Revitalisation Programme secures a vision for a revitalised West End district,' he said.

'The significant measures announced by BHP will drive commercial and social activity in the district, contributing to the post-COVID-19 economic recovery of our local sole traders and small to medium sized businesses.

'The Town's strategic commitment is to partner with industry to identify opportunities for local businesses, such as the Portside Pop-Ups project, which will enable food traders to utilise up-cycled shipping containers at Marapikurrinya Park.

'Significant upgrades to the greenery and amenity of the area will require the procurement of local supplies and labour, further supporting employment opportunities for local residents.

'These measures announced by BHP complement the Town's infrastructure investment in the West End district in recent times, such as resealing roads, reconstructing kerbsides and revamping Marapikurrinya Park.

'I'd like to thank BHP for their ongoing commitment to the long term viability of the West End district, and look forward to viewing the completion of the projects in due course.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 04:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
12:03aBHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
12:03aBHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
12:03aBHP : Providing supplies to the skies for rescue helicopter service
PU
05/26BHP : donates CAD$65,000 to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation
PU
05/26BHP : First Nations peoples team up with mining industry in Australia to lead CO..
PU
05/26COVID-19 DISPUTES : Adjournments And Time Extensions In Litigation And Arbitrati..
AQ
05/26BHP : Five steps to protect Indigenous communities near BHP mine sites
PU
05/25BHP : Vital Resources Fund provides A33 million for Aboriginal health services
PU
05/21BHP : Father and son show us the importance of backing local business
PU
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 239 M
EBIT 2020 16 054 M
Net income 2020 8 846 M
Debt 2020 12 160 M
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,71 $
Last Close Price 23,59 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-8.79%106 929
RIO TINTO PLC-7.18%87 197
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-25.43%23 625
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.51%17 209
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC38.45%9 782
FRESNILLO PLC20.56%7 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group