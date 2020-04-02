Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
28.98 AUD   -4.04%
07:28pBHP : BMA working to reduce the spread and protect Queenslanders
PU
07:28pBHP : backs new controls to support WA communities
PU
06:28pBHP : donates $2 million to support Flying Doctors in WA
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : backs new controls to support WA communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

BHP is well prepared for the stronger border controls being brought in by the West Australian Government and will continue to implement measures to protect the health and safety of its people, their families and the communities in which it operates, said BHP WA Iron Ore Acting Asset President Tim Day.

'We fully support the decision by Premier Mark McGowan to require all FIFO workers to quarantine for 14 days for the further protection of the Western Australian community,' Mr Day said.

'We have implemented stringent hygiene and physical distancing measures across our operations and we will continue to reassess these each day and make any improvements necessary to keep our people and communities safe by reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.

'We are all in this together and we will continue to work with the many local suppliers and contracting partners we have in WA to ensure we support local jobs and local businesses.

'The mining sector is a critical part of the state and national economy and we are committed to working with Government and playing our part to help keep our industry operating safely during this difficult time.'

Measures implemented across BHP WA Iron Ore sites include the temporary relocation of interstate workers, amending rosters to minimise travel to the Pilbara, restricting FIFO workers from entering the townships of Newman and Port Hedland, increasing the use of charter flights and increasing the use of health screening such as temperature checks at mine sites and airports.

These extra measures are in addition to the many controls already implemented across BHP sites, accommodation camps and offices, which include social distancing practices, increased cleaning and sanitation, and strict hygiene protocols.

All controls are in line with advice from relevant government and health authorities, including the Western Australian Government. BHP is conducting regular audits to confirm their effectiveness, obtain feedback and determine any improvements that can be made.

Across Australia, BHP has taken action in recent weeks to:

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
07:28pBHP : BMA working to reduce the spread and protect Queenslanders
PU
07:28pBHP : backs new controls to support WA communities
PU
06:28pBHP : donates $2 million to support Flying Doctors in WA
PU
12:51aBHP : Local pharmacy keeps BHP hands clean
PU
03/31BHP : laptop donation helps Indigenous students complete Year 12
PU
03/31BHP : Stability in challenging times
PU
03/31BHP : Rail operations employees relocate to keep Pilbara operations moving
PU
03/29BHP : Chile - BHP's US$8 million plan to strengthen the public health network fa..
PU
03/29BHP : Train drivers fly into Pilbara to keep BHP rail operations running
PU
03/27BHP : Chile - BHP's US$8 million plan to strengthen the public health network fa..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 239 M
EBIT 2020 16 679 M
Net income 2020 9 120 M
Debt 2020 12 105 M
Yield 2020 4,42%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2021 3,71x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,31  $
Last Close Price 29,85  $
Spread / Highest target -12,5%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-25.54%85 272
RIO TINTO PLC-19.90%76 885
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-39.48%21 607
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.75%14 554
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC10.71%8 079
FRESNILLO PLC2.31%6 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group