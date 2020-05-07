BHP : delivers essential hygiene supplies to the Royal Flying Doctor Service

BHP has delivered essential stocks of hygiene products to a number of local services in Roxby Downs and Andamooka, South Australia, whose reserves were running critically low.

The health, safety and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate is of the upmost importance for BHP. That's why our team at Olympic Dam mobilised to source and deliver 30 litres of hand sanitiser to Roxby Downs Doctors Surgery, the Roxby Downs Children's Centre, and Roxby Early Learning Centre and to local schools.

They also procured over 150 face masks to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Clinic at Andamooka.

Anne Alexander from the RFDS Andamooka Clinic took delivery of the first supply of face masks on Thursday (9 April) and was over the moon with the new equipment.

Andamooka has a high percentage of older residents who place in the vulnerable category for risks associated with COVID-19, so to run out of personal protective equipment would pose a significant risk to the community.

'With everyone running low on supplies, this gift assures the community and healthcare workers of Andamooka are protected and keeping everyone safe', Anne said.

'It was the best Easter present ever'!

The hand sanitiser and face masks were sourced through BHP's supply and procurement processes as part of a national initiative to support critical community services in the communities in which we operate.

