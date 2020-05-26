Log in
BHP : donates CAD$65,000 to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation

05/26/2020

BHP has made a donation of CAD$65,000 to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation (HDHF) towards the purchase of a Chemistry Analyzer.

When purchased, the Chemistry Analyzer will be used in the Humboldt District Health Complex, which is located in the City of Humboldt, Saskatchewan. The Chemistry Analyzer is an essential piece of laboratory equipment used for analyzing blood and body fluids for both community and acute care patients.

'We are beyond overwhelmed with BHP's gift to assist in the purchase of the analyzer and funding of the interface,' stated Lorrie Bunko, Executive Director for HDHF. 'The analyzer has been on our radar for a couple of years and this is the year that it is needed as it has become outdated.'　

'We are excited to be able to assist in the purchase of a key piece of equipment for the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation,' said Giles Hellyer, President Potash for BHP. 'It is important the communities that surround our projects and offices have access to leading medical services for the overall health and wellbeing of local residents.'

Photo: Humboldt District Hospital Laboratory staff.

For more information, click here (PDF 0.29MB)



Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 03:32:05 UTC
