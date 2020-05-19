Log in
BHP Group

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
05/19
BHP : donates over 100000 to Saskatchewan Food Banks

05/19/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

BHP has made a donation of CAD$102,050 to various Food Banks throughout the Province of Saskatchewan in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. The breakdown of the donation is as follows:

  • $50,000 to Food Banks of Saskatchewan, who represents all 32 Food Banks across the province
  • $32,050 to the Saskatoon Food Bank
  • $10,000 to the Humboldt Food Bank
  • $5,000 to the Wynyard Food Bank
  • $5,000 to the Lanigan Food Bank

'Food Banks across Saskatchewan are called upon to play a vital role in the health and well-being of the communities we serve,' said Laurie O'Connor, Executive Director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre. 'These funds will allow Saskatchewan food banks to meeting the challenges of hunger and food insecurity during these uncertain times. This support makes a huge world of difference to Saskatchewan's food banks and the communities we serve.'

Giles Hellyer, President Potash for BHP said 'BHP is committed to helping local communities where our people live and work supporting our Jansen Project. I know there are many families who have been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are determined to lend a helping hand to these families and residents of Saskatchewan during this time.'

For more information, click here (PDF 0.28MB)

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 00:12:05 UTC
