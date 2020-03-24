Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : establishes $50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regional communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 10:38pm EDT

BHP will establish a $50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regional Australian communities in its areas of operation, which are facing the significant challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The establishment of the Fund follows BHP's commitment to deliver $100 million into small, local and Indigenous businesses by accelerating payments and reducing payment terms to seven days (from 30 days), and to employ a further 1,500 people to support its Australian operations.

BHP CEO Mike Henry said: 'BHP stands with the regional communities we operate in. With those communities facing significant challenges, we are stepping up in establishing the Vital Resources Fund, which will provide support in a range of areas such as health services and resilience building during this difficult time.'

'We know COVID-19 will require a significant collective response from governments, businesses, communities and individuals across Australia. We are determined to play our part as we work through this challenge together.'

Spending will be focused on the regions surrounding BHP's Australian operations, including the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, the Hunter Valley in NSW, Roxby Downs and the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia, and the Pilbara and Goldfields regions in Western Australia.

Over the coming weeks and months, BHP will work with relevant leaders and groups to distribute funding according to local needs and in a manner aligned with government programs and initiatives.

Anticipated areas of support include:

  • Local and regional health networks for critical infrastructure, services and workforces.
  • Essential community services that keep regions strong.
  • Community mental health and resilience.
  • Social partners and community leaders to support rural and remote Indigenous communities.
  • Over the longer term, working with governments at all levels to increase resources and training available to jobseekers.

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 02:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
10:38pBHP : establishes $50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regiona..
PU
10:33pBHP : Singapore partners with Project Dignity to support frontline healthcare wo..
PU
02:13pFirst Quantum eyes stake sale in Panama mine - sources
RE
03/23BHP : Endeavour Mining swoops on Semafo to create top Burkina Faso gold miner
RE
03/23BHP : Endeavour Mining buys Semafo to create biggest Burkina Faso gold miner
RE
03/22BHP : implements support measures when limiting the number of contractors at its..
PU
03/21BHP : increases health and safety measures at Chile operations for facing COVID-..
PU
03/20BHP : Weekly Top Ten News Stories - 20 March 2020
AQ
03/19BHP : to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy
PU
03/19BHP : increases support for local business and contract labour hire during Covid..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 637 M
EBIT 2020 16 953 M
Net income 2020 9 229 M
Debt 2020 11 858 M
Yield 2020 7,97%
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
EV / Sales2021 2,21x
Capitalization 82 125 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,33  $
Last Close Price 16,96  $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-30.60%72 620
RIO TINTO PLC-21.86%61 100
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-41.01%15 354
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.68%12 225
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC10.42%6 107
FRESNILLO PLC13.53%5 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group