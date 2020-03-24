BHP : establishes $50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regional communities

BHP will establish a $50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regional Australian communities in its areas of operation, which are facing the significant challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The establishment of the Fund follows BHP's commitment to deliver $100 million into small, local and Indigenous businesses by accelerating payments and reducing payment terms to seven days (from 30 days), and to employ a further 1,500 people to support its Australian operations.

BHP CEO Mike Henry said: 'BHP stands with the regional communities we operate in. With those communities facing significant challenges, we are stepping up in establishing the Vital Resources Fund, which will provide support in a range of areas such as health services and resilience building during this difficult time.'

'We know COVID-19 will require a significant collective response from governments, businesses, communities and individuals across Australia. We are determined to play our part as we work through this challenge together.'

Spending will be focused on the regions surrounding BHP's Australian operations, including the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, the Hunter Valley in NSW, Roxby Downs and the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia, and the Pilbara and Goldfields regions in Western Australia.

Over the coming weeks and months, BHP will work with relevant leaders and groups to distribute funding according to local needs and in a manner aligned with government programs and initiatives.

Anticipated areas of support include: