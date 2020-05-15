Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/15
31.67 AUD   +3.46%
08:10pBHP : forms alliance with organizations in Mexico to improve education in Tamaulipas
PU
09:48aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
08:19aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : forms alliance with organizations in Mexico to improve education in Tamaulipas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

BHP Petroleum has formed an alliance with Enseña por Mexico (EPM) and the Ministry of Education of the state government of Tamaulipas (SET), aimed at improving education for the children in Tamaulipas by providing high-quality training to local teachers.

This alliance, in addition to providing quality education, seeks to share innovative practices and academic strategies, as well as the construction of collective learning spaces for teachers and administrators, which will better enable educational opportunities for the students in the southern region of the state and their community.

Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum said: 'BHP is committed to supporting communities and forging long-term relationships in Mexico. We are proud to be a part of this alliance and do our part in improving educational access and opportunities for students in Tamaulipas.'

EPM, a non-profit organization that attracts the best professional talent committed to working to resolve educational inequity, developed a program to directly impact the educational and social field of students in Basic and Upper Middle Education through the teacher training: Proyecto Nuevo Maestro.

Erik Ramírez Ruíz Founder of Enseña por México and Proyecto Nuevo Maestro, mentioned that 'This alliance is fundamental for the systemic change that we want to see in Tamaulipas. The work we do together with the educational communities: students, teachers and parents; it would not be possible without the commitment of our allies: BHP and SET.'

The program was prepared to launch in schools in February 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures, EPM quickly adapted their approach and instead held virtual induction sessions with the participation of more than 130 teachers and directors from Tampico and Ciudad Madero who seek to improve the quality of life of the Tamaulipas communities through education.

In coordination with the Tamaulipas Ministry of Education, EPM managed to innovate the program quickly in the face of adversity and adapt to provide the necessary tools for teachers to strengthen their leadership skills. In addition, each teacher and principal established goals for their respective schools in order to improve the academic, social and personal success of the students.

Lic. Mario Gómez Monroy, Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas, said that 'On behalf of the Tamaulipas educational community, I thank the company BHP Petróleo, because events like these are proof that there is no better alliance than the state and the business sector when it is aimed at social wellness. I am certain that these actions will contribute to the change project of our Governor, Lic. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who sees education as the fundamental element to transform our society.'

Through this alliance with EPM and SET, BHP reiterates its commitment to contribute to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and to work together for the benefit of the state and Mexico.

Since arriving in Mexico, BHP has prioritized working with government authorities, associations and civil society, for the benefit of the communities. In the past two years, BHP has committed more than US $1.7 million to civil organizations and associations with the aim of contributing to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and Mexico. This includes the US $1.24 million, three-year partnership with EPM, as well as partnerships with Cáritas de Tampico, Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas, Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fundación Mexicana para la Salud.



BHP Petroleum has formed an alliance with Enseña por Mexico (EPM) and the Ministry of Education of the state government of Tamaulipas (SET), aimed at improving education for the children in Tamaulipas by providing high-quality training to local teachers.

This alliance, in addition to providing quality education, seeks to share innovative practices and academic strategies, as well as the construction of collective learning spaces for teachers and administrators, which will better enable educational opportunities for the students in the southern region of the state and their community.

Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum said: 'BHP is committed to supporting communities and forging long-term relationships in Mexico. We are proud to be a part of this alliance and do our part in improving educational access and opportunities for students in Tamaulipas.'

EPM, a non-profit organization that attracts the best professional talent committed to working to resolve educational inequity, developed a program to directly impact the educational and social field of students in Basic and Upper Middle Education through the teacher training: Proyecto Nuevo Maestro.

Erik Ramírez Ruíz Founder of Enseña por México and Proyecto Nuevo Maestro, mentioned that 'This alliance is fundamental for the systemic change that we want to see in Tamaulipas. The work we do together with the educational communities: students, teachers and parents; it would not be possible without the commitment of our allies: BHP and SET.'

The program was prepared to launch in schools in February 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures, EPM quickly adapted their approach and instead held virtual induction sessions with the participation of more than 130 teachers and directors from Tampico and Ciudad Madero who seek to improve the quality of life of the Tamaulipas communities through education.

In coordination with the Tamaulipas Ministry of Education, EPM managed to innovate the program quickly in the face of adversity and adapt to provide the necessary tools for teachers to strengthen their leadership skills. In addition, each teacher and principal established goals for their respective schools in order to improve the academic, social and personal success of the students.

Lic. Mario Gómez Monroy, Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas, said that 'On behalf of the Tamaulipas educational community, I thank the company BHP Petróleo, because events like these are proof that there is no better alliance than the state and the business sector when it is aimed at social wellness. I am certain that these actions will contribute to the change project of our Governor, Lic. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who sees education as the fundamental element to transform our society.'

Through this alliance with EPM and SET, BHP reiterates its commitment to contribute to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and to work together for the benefit of the state and Mexico.

Since arriving in Mexico, BHP has prioritized working with government authorities, associations and civil society, for the benefit of the communities. In the past two years, BHP has committed more than US $1.7 million to civil organizations and associations with the aim of contributing to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and Mexico. This includes the US $1.24 million, three-year partnership with EPM, as well as partnerships with Cáritas de Tampico, Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas, Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fundación Mexicana para la Salud.



Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 00:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
08:10pBHP : forms alliance with organizations in Mexico to improve education in Tamaul..
PU
09:48aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
08:19aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
08:04aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
07:55aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
07:46aU.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
06:57aU.S. Futures Waver as China Signals Slow Recovery
DJ
06:52aU.S. Futures Waver as China Signals Slow Recovery
DJ
03:09aGlobal Markets Creep Higher -- Update
DJ
02:00aBHP : Meet the women of Jasper
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 247 M
EBIT 2020 16 021 M
Net income 2020 8 860 M
Debt 2020 12 177 M
Yield 2020 5,72%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
EV / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 96 047 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,28 $
Last Close Price 20,32 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP1.51%92 812
RIO TINTO PLC-16.57%76 901
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.22%20 535
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.25%15 639
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.78%9 406
FRESNILLO PLC8.59%6 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group