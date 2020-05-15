BHP : forms alliance with organizations in Mexico to improve education in Tamaulipas

BHP Petroleum has formed an alliance with Enseña por Mexico (EPM) and the Ministry of Education of the state government of Tamaulipas (SET), aimed at improving education for the children in Tamaulipas by providing high-quality training to local teachers.

This alliance, in addition to providing quality education, seeks to share innovative practices and academic strategies, as well as the construction of collective learning spaces for teachers and administrators, which will better enable educational opportunities for the students in the southern region of the state and their community.

Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum said: 'BHP is committed to supporting communities and forging long-term relationships in Mexico. We are proud to be a part of this alliance and do our part in improving educational access and opportunities for students in Tamaulipas.'

EPM, a non-profit organization that attracts the best professional talent committed to working to resolve educational inequity, developed a program to directly impact the educational and social field of students in Basic and Upper Middle Education through the teacher training: Proyecto Nuevo Maestro.

Erik Ramírez Ruíz Founder of Enseña por México and Proyecto Nuevo Maestro, mentioned that 'This alliance is fundamental for the systemic change that we want to see in Tamaulipas. The work we do together with the educational communities: students, teachers and parents; it would not be possible without the commitment of our allies: BHP and SET.'

The program was prepared to launch in schools in February 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures, EPM quickly adapted their approach and instead held virtual induction sessions with the participation of more than 130 teachers and directors from Tampico and Ciudad Madero who seek to improve the quality of life of the Tamaulipas communities through education.

In coordination with the Tamaulipas Ministry of Education, EPM managed to innovate the program quickly in the face of adversity and adapt to provide the necessary tools for teachers to strengthen their leadership skills. In addition, each teacher and principal established goals for their respective schools in order to improve the academic, social and personal success of the students.

Lic. Mario Gómez Monroy, Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas, said that 'On behalf of the Tamaulipas educational community, I thank the company BHP Petróleo, because events like these are proof that there is no better alliance than the state and the business sector when it is aimed at social wellness. I am certain that these actions will contribute to the change project of our Governor, Lic. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who sees education as the fundamental element to transform our society.'

Through this alliance with EPM and SET, BHP reiterates its commitment to contribute to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and to work together for the benefit of the state and Mexico.

Since arriving in Mexico, BHP has prioritized working with government authorities, associations and civil society, for the benefit of the communities. In the past two years, BHP has committed more than US $1.7 million to civil organizations and associations with the aim of contributing to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and Mexico. This includes the US $1.24 million, three-year partnership with EPM, as well as partnerships with Cáritas de Tampico, Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas, Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fundación Mexicana para la Salud.

BHP Petroleum has formed an alliance with Enseña por Mexico (EPM) and the Ministry of Education of the state government of Tamaulipas (SET), aimed at improving education for the children in Tamaulipas by providing high-quality training to local teachers.

This alliance, in addition to providing quality education, seeks to share innovative practices and academic strategies, as well as the construction of collective learning spaces for teachers and administrators, which will better enable educational opportunities for the students in the southern region of the state and their community.

Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum said: 'BHP is committed to supporting communities and forging long-term relationships in Mexico. We are proud to be a part of this alliance and do our part in improving educational access and opportunities for students in Tamaulipas.'

EPM, a non-profit organization that attracts the best professional talent committed to working to resolve educational inequity, developed a program to directly impact the educational and social field of students in Basic and Upper Middle Education through the teacher training: Proyecto Nuevo Maestro.

Erik Ramírez Ruíz Founder of Enseña por México and Proyecto Nuevo Maestro, mentioned that 'This alliance is fundamental for the systemic change that we want to see in Tamaulipas. The work we do together with the educational communities: students, teachers and parents; it would not be possible without the commitment of our allies: BHP and SET.'

The program was prepared to launch in schools in February 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures, EPM quickly adapted their approach and instead held virtual induction sessions with the participation of more than 130 teachers and directors from Tampico and Ciudad Madero who seek to improve the quality of life of the Tamaulipas communities through education.

In coordination with the Tamaulipas Ministry of Education, EPM managed to innovate the program quickly in the face of adversity and adapt to provide the necessary tools for teachers to strengthen their leadership skills. In addition, each teacher and principal established goals for their respective schools in order to improve the academic, social and personal success of the students.

Lic. Mario Gómez Monroy, Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas, said that 'On behalf of the Tamaulipas educational community, I thank the company BHP Petróleo, because events like these are proof that there is no better alliance than the state and the business sector when it is aimed at social wellness. I am certain that these actions will contribute to the change project of our Governor, Lic. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who sees education as the fundamental element to transform our society.'

Through this alliance with EPM and SET, BHP reiterates its commitment to contribute to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and to work together for the benefit of the state and Mexico.

Since arriving in Mexico, BHP has prioritized working with government authorities, associations and civil society, for the benefit of the communities. In the past two years, BHP has committed more than US $1.7 million to civil organizations and associations with the aim of contributing to the wellbeing of Tamaulipas and Mexico. This includes the US $1.24 million, three-year partnership with EPM, as well as partnerships with Cáritas de Tampico, Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas, Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fundación Mexicana para la Salud.