BHP : lends a hand to the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) to support loss of income of the visually impaired due to COVID-19

04/27/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

Living a life without sight or having low vision is something many of us will never fully come to understand or grasp. Try to imagine what it is like for the blind and visually impaired community amid this COVID-19 outbreak, who already struggle to maintain their independence.

With 'circuit breaker' measures in place in Singapore, BHP Singapore has introduced the 'Circuit Breaker' Challenge and is providing assistance to the Singapore Association for the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) by supporting the loss of income for their beneficiaries.

BHP Singapore have been regularly supporting the SAVH, by pampering employees once a month, on a Friday afternoon, with a 15min head and shoulder massage by the Mobile Massage Team (MMT) who are qualified masseurs.

The 'Circuit Breaker' Challenge
From 10 April to 3 May, for every one hour of exercise, BHP Singapore will contribute SGD$10 to support the daily livelihood of 73 visually impaired beneficiaries who are supported by the SAVH.

These 73 beneficiaries work in one of the following three programs that is run by the SAVH:

  • The Mobile Massage Team (MMT)
  • 'Dining in the Dark' who work as servers
  • 'Touch Act' who make art and craft products for sale

#BHPGivesBack #everypersonmatters

The Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) was founded in 1951 and is a voluntary welfare organisation for the visually impaired. Their cherished ambition is 'To Help the Visually Handicapped Help Themselves'. They run many programs to empower the visually handicapped to lead productive and independent lives.



Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 03:27:09 UTC
