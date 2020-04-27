Log in
BHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queensland

04/27/2020

BHP has today announced a new partnership with local health care providers to support the capacity of on the ground health services by developing and servicing COVID-19 Testing Centres in Central Queensland.

The centres are part of a $7.59 million project developed in partnership with the Mackay Hospital and Health Services (MHHS) and Vanguard Health to ease the strain on regional health services and hospitals throughout the COVID-19 response.

The centres will be delivered in Moranbah and Proserpine by private health provider Vanguard Health, and will operate seven days a week.

Managed by Queensland Hospital and Health Services, and integrated with the Queensland Health system to provide a doctor-led service with nursing support staff, the centres will be available for anyone in the community to get assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They will run for an initial six months, with the opportunity to be extended.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Asset President James Palmer said the partnership would support delivering an essential service to Central Queensland.

He said, once established, the centres have the capability of seeing from 100 patients per day in each clinic site, and offered a mix of drive through, walk in, tele-health and face-to-face clinician consultations.

'While it is critical for the economy that we continue to safely operate our mines, we understand local concern about the risk of people moving into the region,' he said.

BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) & New South Wales Energy Coal (NSWEC) Asset President Elsabe Muller said the partnership was about helping to ease the strain on public health facilities, and free-up some vital resources to focus on the treatment of confirmed and acute cases of COVID-19

'Funding these centres shows that we will play our part to allay any fears, and support Central Queensland during this challenging time,' she said.  

'The health and safety of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate is our highest priority.'

The investment is part of BHP's Vital Resources Fund, established to help support regional Australian communities in its areas of operation, which are facing the significant challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find out more here: https://www.bhp.com/community/bhp-vital-resources-fund/



BHP Group Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 01:32:04 UTC
