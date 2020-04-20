Log in
BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
News 
News

BHP quarterly iron ore output rises, backs key production forecast

04/20/2020 | 07:32pm EDT

BHP Group on Tuesday reported a 6.3% rise in third-quarter iron ore production that only narrowly missed analyst estimates, and kept outlook unchanged for two of its key products despite global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's largest miner warned, however, that capital spending in 2021 would be lower than its current outlook of $8 billion and global steel production, excluding China, could dwindle this year in light of the pandemic.

The company said its annual production forecast for petroleum and iron ore remains unchanged.

The coronavirus crisis has upended economic activity globally, but BHP has so far maintained that most of its operations remain unaffected by the pandemic despite a "small number" of its 72,000 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Still, the company sounded a cautious tone as it estimated steel output, excluding China, could contract by a double digit percentage in 2020 as virus-induced restrictions lead to curtailments in major producer countries.

"While demand in China has strengthened in recent weeks, we expect other major economies, including the U.S., Europe and India, to contract sharply in the June 2020 quarter," Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said.

BHP produced 68 million tonnes of iron ore in the quarter ended March 31, up from 64 million tonnes in the cyclone-disrupted period a year earlier. However, it missed a UBS forecast of 69.2 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

