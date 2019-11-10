Log in
BHP GROUP    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
37.3 AUD   -0.13%
09:55pTHE ELECTRIFICATION OF TRANSPORT : episode three
PU
09:23pBHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business
RE
07:40pOIL : the fundamental outlook
PU
BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

11/10/2019 | 09:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A BHP executive is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo.

BHP Group on Monday said its petroleum business would deliver the company strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s and beyond, as it sees growth at its oil assets.

The business might generate core earnings of more than 60% over the next decade, with an average annual volume growth of up to 3%, Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum, said at a briefing in Sydney.

The world's biggest miner expects fiscal 2020 conventional petroleum production of 110 million to 116 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with unit costs of $10.50 to $11.50 per barrel, reiterating an earlier guidance.

Petroleum’s growth options currently include the Scarborough project which is operated by Woodside Petroleum, Trion in the Gulf of Mexico, and Trinidad & Tobago North assets, among others.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.13% 37.3 End-of-day quote.8.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.61% 61.98 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 2.03% 33.63 End-of-day quote.7.38%
WTI -0.53% 56.79 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 027 M
EBIT 2020 17 987 M
Net income 2020 10 624 M
Debt 2020 10 230 M
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 3,05x
Capitalization 123 B
