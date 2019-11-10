BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

The business might generate core earnings of more than 60% over the next decade, with an average annual volume growth of up to 3%, Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum, said at a briefing in Sydney.

The world's biggest miner expects fiscal 2020 conventional petroleum production of 110 million to 116 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with unit costs of $10.50 to $11.50 per barrel, reiterating an earlier guidance.

Petroleum’s growth options currently include the Scarborough project which is operated by Woodside Petroleum, Trion in the Gulf of Mexico, and Trinidad & Tobago North assets, among others.

