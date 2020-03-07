BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit

BHP today confirmed that SBM Offshore USA, Inc., Technip USA, Inc. dba Genesis North America and McDermott, Inc. have been selected to deliver an early engineering study for a Semisubmersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) for the Trion field in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico offshore Mexico.

The design contracts have been awarded following a competitive tender process, and the work is anticipated to be completed within six months.

BHP President Operations Petroleum, Geraldine Slattery, said: 'This is another step forward for the Trion project which allows for early engagement with the chosen contractors to optimize the design together with the contracting and execution strategy options for the FPU delivery. We look forward to working with the selected contractors through this study phase.'

BHP holds a 60 per cent interest (and operatorship) in Trion. PEMEX holds a 40 per cent interest.