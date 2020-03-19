Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

BHP announced today it will hire 1,500 additional people to support its workforce operating across Australia.

The 1,500 jobs will be offered as six-month contracts and cover a range of skills needed by BHP operations in the short term. These jobs will support and bolster our existing workforce during this difficult time.

The roles will include machinery and production operators, truck and ancillary equipment drivers, excavator operators, diesel mechanics boilermakers, trades assistants, electricians, cleaners and warehousing roles across our coal, iron ore and copper operations in WA, QLD, NSW and SA. The jobs will be offered through existing labour hire partners and BHP contracts in each state.

Following the initial six-month contract, BHP will look to offer permanent roles for some of these jobs. BHP will continue to assess this program and may increase the number of jobs available.

BHP Acting Minerals Australia President Edgar Basto said supporting our people, communities and partners, safely, is the highest priority.

'As part of BHP's social distancing measures we are introducing more small teams with critical skills to work dynamically across different shifts,' he said.

'The Government has said that resources industry is vital in Australia's response to the global pandemic. We are stepping up and providing jobs and contracts. Our suppliers, large and small, play a critical role in supporting our operations. It is a tough time for our communities and the economy. We must look out for each other as we manage through this together.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 03:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
11:13pBHP : to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy
PU
02:33aBHP : increases support for local business and contract labour hire during Covid..
PU
03/18From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic
RE
03/09BHP in 'good shape' to act if coronavirus disruption brings M&A openings - ch..
RE
03/09BHP : Twin sisters celebrate 10 years in coal
PU
03/09BHP : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates - 2020 Interim Dividend
PU
03/09BHP : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09BHP : AFR Business Summit - Ken MacKenzie, Chairman, BHP
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 028 M
EBIT 2020 17 178 M
Net income 2020 9 361 M
Debt 2020 11 696 M
Yield 2020 8,66%
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
EV / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 72 066 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 23,49  $
Last Close Price 15,69  $
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-27.52%73 281
RIO TINTO PLC-29.55%65 091
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.59%16 454
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.70%13 471
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-13.01%6 039
FRESNILLO PLC-11.59%5 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group