BHP : to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy

BHP announced today it will hire 1,500 additional people to support its workforce operating across Australia.

The 1,500 jobs will be offered as six-month contracts and cover a range of skills needed by BHP operations in the short term. These jobs will support and bolster our existing workforce during this difficult time.

The roles will include machinery and production operators, truck and ancillary equipment drivers, excavator operators, diesel mechanics boilermakers, trades assistants, electricians, cleaners and warehousing roles across our coal, iron ore and copper operations in WA, QLD, NSW and SA. The jobs will be offered through existing labour hire partners and BHP contracts in each state.

Following the initial six-month contract, BHP will look to offer permanent roles for some of these jobs. BHP will continue to assess this program and may increase the number of jobs available.

BHP Acting Minerals Australia President Edgar Basto said supporting our people, communities and partners, safely, is the highest priority.

'As part of BHP's social distancing measures we are introducing more small teams with critical skills to work dynamically across different shifts,' he said.

'The Government has said that resources industry is vital in Australia's response to the global pandemic. We are stepping up and providing jobs and contracts. Our suppliers, large and small, play a critical role in supporting our operations. It is a tough time for our communities and the economy. We must look out for each other as we manage through this together.'