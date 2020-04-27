Log in
BHP : to invest up to A$300 million for leading air quality program across the Pilbara

04/27/2020

BHP plans to invest up to a further A$300 million over five years to improve air quality and reduce dust emissions across our Pilbara operations.

The investment reinforces BHP's commitment to the long-term, sustainable future of the Pilbara region as an economic powerhouse and follows A$400 million in projects already delivered by BHP over the past decade to minimise dust emissions across its supply chain.

BHP General Manager Port, Nilson Davila, said: 'BHP has reviewed global best practice dust management and air quality control methods and identified new opportunities to further improve our approach.

'We recognise we have a shared responsibility to address dust issues in the Pilbara.

'We have worked, and will continue to work closely with government, industry and the community to further improve air quality controls at our operations and for the communities in which we operate.'

The Pilbara air quality program will build a solid foundation for the sustainable future of our operations and involves:

  • the construction of wind fences at port operations, a method that has been proven to significantly reduce the potential for dust lift-off from stockpiles.
  • trialling with a view to at-scale construction of vegetation barriers to capture dust in the West End in Port Hedland, in partnership with Curtin University and Greening Australia;
  • Implementation of operational dust control projects across our entire Pilbara supply chain, such as moisture management systems, ore conditioning and monitoring infrastructure, and improvements across our existing controls at our mines and port;

Individual projects will still be subject to all necessary internal and State Government approvals.

'The planned investment signals BHP's strong commitment to the Pilbara, and particularly to the revitalisation of the West End into a vibrant commercial hub,' Mr Davila said.

'In consultation with the community we want to ensure we help to improve local amenity while also continuing to provide jobs and economic opportunity for the region.'

BHP supports the government's proposed voluntary buy back scheme and revitalisation of the West End and remains committed to working with government, industry and the local community on the recommendations of the Port Hedland Dust Management Taskforce Report, including the development by DWER of best practice guidelines for bulk handling facilities and their implementation.

Learn more here about how the team at Port Hedland is already working towards making the Pilbara an even better place to live.



BHP Group Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 00:57:02 UTC
