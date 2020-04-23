BHP : workforce show ingenuity in strengthening health and safety

BHP's commitment to the health and safety of our people has never been stronger as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We've adapted to the changing global landscape as governments tighten border controls and enforce restrictions in response to the outbreak.

We're vigilant across all of our operations about adhering to health authority regulations and advice, and have introduced strict accommodation and transport protocols and measures at our sites. These include social distancing, strict hygiene protocols, travel restrictions, and more intensive cleaning to reduce the risk of transmission among our workforce, their families and our communities.

Our frontline people have shown ingenuity and creativity when it comes to health and safety, developing some inventive responses to health and safety challenges.

Along with social distancing on travel, at camps and on site, temperature checks and increased cleaning, some of the other precautions we've taken across our operations include:

The Nickel West maintenance team in WA made their own foot door openers from stock workshop items.

The Maintenance and Supply teams at Peak Downs Mine developed a process to dilute and decant disinfectant used to clean surfaces into bottles that can be recycled and refilled with enough product to keep the entire operation clean.

Our teams at Mining Area C have placed posters on equipment, excavators, light vehicles and mining buses that outline processes to actively clean and decontaminate equipment.

The teams at Trinidad and Tobago produced a hand-washing video to encourage good hygiene practices.

Operations Services developed a COVID-19 kit containing masks, gloves and disposable overalls to be used if someone shows symptoms.

