BHP : working hard to fill 1500 roles to support the Australian community

05/06/2020 | 07:09pm EDT

During these challenging times, many Australians are finding themselves out of work. After 30 years of service as a Qantas flight attendant, Caroline, like many other Aussies unexpectedly found herself out of work.

Today, it is a different story. Recently engaged through our labour hire partner, Programmed, Caroline is back at the airport supporting the health screening process of BHPs fly in fly out workforce.

Caroline says she enjoys playing an integral role to ensure the resources sector continues to operate.

'I'm loving the opportunity to learn skills in a completely new environment, it hasn't disappointed,' said Caroline.

BHP recently announced three initiatives to bolster the Australian economy in the wake of coronavirus, including our commitment to hire1,500 additional people to support our Australian operations.

Group Procurement Officer, Sundeep Singh says our strong Australian labour hire and service partnerships have allowed the almost immediate start of these short-term employment opportunities.

'These are uncertain times for our communities and the economy and we have an important role to play through this crisis,' he said.

'Working with our labour hire partners and contracts and services providers, such as Programmed, we are proud to welcome our newest recruits from Qantas, Virgin and Monadelphous who recently started in contract roles at our operations based in Western Australia and Queensland.'

These roles are the first of the 1,500 jobs offered as six-month contracts to support our existing workforce during this difficult time.

Programmed Skilled Workforce Chief Executive Officer, Nic Fairbank says they are passionate about creating opportunities to help keep Australian's employed and supporting businesses to maintain operations during this challenging time.

'We are committed to working collaboratively with BHP to provide great people covering a range of skills needed for their operations. Working together with industry has never been more important,' he said.

BHP is also working with others in the industry to identify and support united efforts to address the impact of COVID-19. We are committed to doing everything we can because we are #intthistogether

More on BHP's COVID-19 response and temporary employment opportunities for people across Australia here: bhp.com/careers




Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:08:09 UTC
