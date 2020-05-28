Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/27
34.46 AUD   -2.93%
09:48aGlencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
05/27BHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
05/27BHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hayward, Chairman of Glencore and Genel Energy responds to questions during a panel debate at the Institute of Directors annual convention in London, Britain

By Zandi Shabalala and Helen Reid

Glencore on Thursday defended its climate policy from activists who want targets set for the use of its products, with Chairman Tony Hayward saying the miner's current plan will cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Pressure on miners has mounted after Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund this month said it would sell its Glencore shares because it produces coal.

In a call ahead of an annual general meeting on June 2, activist charity ShareAction said Glencore should align its policy with the Paris climate goals by setting targets for Scope 3 emissions, which are generated when its products are used.

Glencore, which is the world's largest exporter of seaborne coal, says it should exceed plans to lower direct and indirect emissions from its operations but has not set Scope 3 targets.

It instead provided a projection for those emissions to decline 30% by 2035 mainly because of falling coal output.

"I don't want to get into a debate about semantics between projections and targets," Hayward, also former CEO of BP Plc, told shareholders.

"The projection we have made is a direct consequence of the capital allocation we are making and I think it's much more robust than the so-called targets that other people have out there."

Among other miners, BHP and Brazilian miner Vale have pledged to set scope 3 goals, while Rio Tinto shareholders earlier this month voted against forcing the miner to set a target.

Miners say measuring emissions is complex and they have little control over the supply chain.

Glencore also faces opposition from shareholders advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc), which opposes Hayward's re-election because of his time at BP during the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pirc said Hayward could not be considered independent after more than nine years at the helm of the Glencore board.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.93% 34.46 End-of-day quote.-11.46%
BHP GROUP 0.66% 1581.4 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
BP PLC -1.16% 315.43 Delayed Quote.-32.26%
GLENCORE PLC 0.56% 157.24 Delayed Quote.-33.48%
RIO TINTO GROUP -2.43% 91.52 End-of-day quote.-8.84%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.70% 4290 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
VALE S.A. 2.93% 50.64 End-of-day quote.-4.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
09:48aGlencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
05/27BHP : announces West End Revitalisation Programme
PU
05/27BHP : Kicking goals and flying high for physical and mental wellbeing
PU
05/27BHP : Providing supplies to the skies for rescue helicopter service
PU
05/26BHP : donates CAD$65,000 to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation
PU
05/26BHP : First Nations peoples team up with mining industry in Australia to lead CO..
PU
05/26COVID-19 DISPUTES : Adjournments And Time Extensions In Litigation And Arbitrati..
AQ
05/26BHP : Five steps to protect Indigenous communities near BHP mine sites
PU
05/25BHP : Vital Resources Fund provides A33 million for Aboriginal health services
PU
05/21BHP : Father and son show us the importance of backing local business
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 239 M
EBIT 2020 16 054 M
Net income 2020 8 846 M
Debt 2020 12 160 M
Yield 2020 5,14%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 109 B
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,71 $
Last Close Price 22,81 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-11.46%107 357
RIO TINTO PLC-5.42%87 155
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-23.14%25 190
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.55%17 469
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.77%9 286
FRESNILLO PLC17.28%6 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group