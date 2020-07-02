Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

World top copper producer Chile keeps output steady in May even as coronavirus explodes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Miners wait for transport inside the Codelco El Teniente copper mine, the world's largest underground copper mine near Machali, Chile

World top copper producer Chile held its production of copper steady in May versus the previous year even as the coronavirus outbreak exploded in the South American nation, according to data released on Thursday by state copper agency Cochilco.

The fast-spreading pandemic in Chile has rattled markets. The country´s Andean and northern desert deposits account for nearly one-third the world´s supply of the red metal.

The mining giant has nonetheless managed to boost its production in the face of the outbreak, churning out 492,500 tonnes from its sprawling mines in May, a 1% increase over the same month the previous year. The country´s output since January has risen 3.9%, to 2.4 million tonnes, the agency said.

Production at the state-run Codelco - the world's largest copper miner - rose 3% year-on-year to 144,200 tonnes. The company´s mines have held output thus far in 2020, though they have come under increasing pressure to scale back amid an uptick in infections.

The massive Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint venture between Anglo American and Glencore, also saw its May production jump 40% over 2019 to 60,100 tonnes.

BHP´s Escondida, the world´s largest copper mine, however, saw production in May fall 5.6% to 93,400 tonnes, the agency said.

Late May and June marked a turning point for the epidemic in Chile. Cases have spiraled upward in recent weeks, sometimes averaging 5,000 per day.

The country has confirmed nearly 285,000 cases of coronavirus and 6,000 deaths from the disease.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood ; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.62% 1872.6 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
BHP GROUP 0.53% 36.01 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
GLENCORE PLC 3.02% 172.56 Delayed Quote.-28.83%
GOLD 0.51% 1777.16 Delayed Quote.17.52%
SILVER -0.03% 17.977 Delayed Quote.2.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BHP GROUP
03:12pWorld top copper producer Chile keeps output steady in May even as coronaviru..
RE
07/01BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
PU
07/01BHP : Port Hedland small business, AIE, on growth path after joining BHPs Local ..
PU
07/01BHP : Cerro Colorado - Update
PU
06/29BHP : Mulgrave Pit Extension 2014/7272 – 29 Mar 2019 to 30 Mar 2020 Compli..
PU
06/29BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 29 June 2020 (PDF ..
PU
06/28BHP completes first blockchain iron ore trade with China's Baosteel
RE
06/24BHP : Local Buying Program helps Queensland suppliers to expand
PU
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Global tailings dam standards fall short of changes sought by civil ..
RE
06/23BHP : BHPs Local Buying Program invests $500 million with small businesses
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 573 M - -
Net income 2020 9 016 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 169 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,29 $
Last Close Price 36,01 $
Spread / Highest target -19,5%
Spread / Average Target -29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-7.48%115 767
RIO TINTO PLC-1.22%93 944
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.02%28 069
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.49%18 110
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC30.59%9 177
FRESNILLO PLC29.49%7 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group