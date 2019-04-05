Log in
BHP : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 8 percent in March

04/05/2019 | 04:17am EDT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal fell more than 8 percent in March from a month earlier, port data released on Friday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world's biggest iron ore port totalled 30.7 million tonnes in March, compared with February's 33.5 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

Shipments were affected by tropical cyclone Veronica, which hit Western Australia in late March. Port Hedland was closed for more than 92.5 hours, Pilbara Ports Authority said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -0.51% 39.22 End-of-day quote.15.16%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.04% 7.78 End-of-day quote.83.77%
