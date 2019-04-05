BHP : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 8 percent in March

Iron ore shipments to China from the world's biggest iron ore port totalled 30.7 million tonnes in March, compared with February's 33.5 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

Shipments were affected by tropical cyclone Veronica, which hit Western Australia in late March. Port Hedland was closed for more than 92.5 hours, Pilbara Ports Authority said in a separate statement.

