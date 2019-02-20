Log in
BHP : China's steel, iron ore fall on weak demand concerns

0
02/20/2019 | 03:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the top of an iron ore pile as a machine works on blending the iron ore, at Dalian Port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's construction steel futures fell on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious about the strength of post-holiday demand from downstream users.

Following the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this month, construction sites and manufacturing plants would typically restart business this week.

"Major markets in China have not completely resumed (spot) trading and steel prices in most regions are hovering at a low level," analysts from Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar prices dipped 0.9 percent to 3,641 yuan ($541.45), when market closed at 0700 GMT after it plunged to a five-week-low level of 3,578 yuan.

Hot-rolled coil, a manufacturing-grade steel product, ended little changed at 3,657 yuan.

"Steel output is highly likely to increase after the holiday ... And the market focus will switch to demand strength from downstream users," Jinrui Futures analysts said in a note.

Global mining giant BHP Group anticipates China's infrastructure to rebound in 2019, while its property market will be resilient and the automobile market will improve after a very weak 2018, according to the company's economic and commodity outlook on its website https://www.bhp.com/media-and-insights/prospects/2019/02/bhps-economic-and-commodity-outlook#steel.

Faltering steel prices also dragged on iron ore futures, as the market questioned if mills will delay restocking until steel sales pick up.

China's producer price index (PPI) in January rose a meagre 0.1 percent from a year earlier, official data showed last week, raising concerns the world's second-biggest economy may see the return of deflation as domestic demand cools.

Dalian iron ore futures ended a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, falling 2 percent to 619.5 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures, however, rose 2.1 percent to 2,113 yuan a tonne, supported by concerns over tight supply in coal mining hub Shanxi province.

A major coke plant, Shanxi Coking Co Ltd, said on Tuesday that it expects to trim coke output by around 220,000 tonnes due to an environmental restriction issued by the local government, effective from Feb. 16 to Mar. 31.

A bout of smog has been forecast for China's northern region in late February.

China's top steelmaking province Hebei issued an orange pollution alert last week, effective from Feb. 17, that could last until around Feb.22. Orange alerts require industrial companies to cut output by at least 30 percent.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin and Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 2.51% 37.94 End-of-day quote.8.12%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.46% 1823 Delayed Quote.8.96%
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
03:26aBHP : China's steel, iron ore fall on weak demand concerns
RE
03:14aGlencore's 2018 earnings rise, announces $3 billion share buyback plan
RE
02:48aBHP Turns In Strong Net Profit -- WSJ
DJ
02/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tick Higher; Nikkei Up Despite Disappointing Data..
DJ
02/19BHP : profits drop 8% in H1-18/19
AQ
02/19BHP Posts Big Profit Jump, Expresses U.S.-China Concern -- Update
DJ
02/19BHP CEO staying around to deal with tailings and transformation
RE
02/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Honda, Tom Tailor, Facebook
02/19BHP Posts Big Profit Jump, Expresses U.S.-China Concern -- Update
DJ
02/19BHP : first-half 2019 profit drops on rising costs, missed savings
RE
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 152 M
EBIT 2019 16 169 M
Net income 2019 8 590 M
Debt 2019 9 650 M
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,59
P/E ratio 2020 15,10
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 127 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD8.12%126 744
BHP GROUP PLC8.96%126 802
RIO TINTO17.91%95 952
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.01%95 952
ANGLO AMERICAN11.11%35 166
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.10.61%18 100
