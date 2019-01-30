Log in
BHP: Committed to Learn from Latest Tailings Dam Tragedy - CEO

01/30/2019 | 08:15pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--BHP Group chief executive said the world's largest listed miner will redouble its efforts to safeguard waste dams against failure as the death toll from the Vale SA Brumadinho tailings dam disaster in Brazil rose to 99.

"At BHP, we are committed to learn from what happened and to redouble our efforts to make sure events like last week's cannot happen," Andrew Mackenzie said in speech notes for a presentation to the Committee for Economic Development Australia, a think tank.

"Last week's catastrophe shows we as an industry still have much to do," said Mr. Mackenzie.

Without elaborating, he said BHP will offer help following the incident, which came less than four years after the failure of another tailings dam in Brazil run by a joint venture between Vale and BHP that killed 19.

-Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 2.55% 34.6 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
BHP GROUP PLC 2.60% 1672.2 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
LME COPPER CASH 0.18% 6007 End-of-day quote.2.88%
VALE 9.03% 46.6 End-of-day quote.-15.53%
WTI 0.18% 54.58 Delayed Quote.14.63%
