BHP : Global miner BHP Group first-half profit falls 8 percent as copper earnings slump

02/19/2019 | 01:39am EST
Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner BHP Group said on Tuesday its first-half profit fell 8 percent as copper earnings slumped because of declining ore quality at its Escondida mine and a number of production outages globally.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months that ended on Dec. 31 fell to $4.03 billion from $4.40 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement. That missed consensus estimates compiled by Vuma Financial of $4.209 billion.

Underlying profit is watched by analysts and investors as a measure of the company’s performance exclusive of one-time gains and losses.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 1 percent during the period to $20.74 billion.

Last month BHP said its second-quarter iron ore production fell 9 percent after it was forced to derail an iron ore-cargo train after it ran away en route to a key shipping hub.

Revenue from iron ore mining, its biggest division, rose by 2.7 percent, while copper revenues slumped 17.3 percent due to unplanned production outages at its Olympic Dam and Spence projects.

Earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation from copper fell nearly 40 percent in the first half.

However, the miner slightly raised its 2019 copper production forecast to between about 1.6 million tonnes and 1.7 million tonnes.

BHP said it cut net debt to $9.9 billion during the period, below its $10 to $15 billion target.

BHP declared an interim dividend of $0.55 per share, the same as last year.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 1.45% 37.01 End-of-day quote.8.09%
LME COPPER CASH 1.28% 6269.5 End-of-day quote.7.37%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 107 M
EBIT 2019 16 130 M
Net income 2019 9 176 M
Debt 2019 9 158 M
Yield 2019 8,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD8.09%124 842
BHP GROUP PLC8.96%124 842
RIO TINTO17.91%95 589
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.35%95 589
ANGLO AMERICAN11.11%35 119
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.11.87%18 310
