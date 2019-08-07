BHP Group to invest $283 million in Trinidad and Tobago petroleum project

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5% stake, is about $500 million, the miner said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ruby aligns well with our strategy of maximizing value from our existing assets, bringing competitive near term value and volume growth," Geraldine Slattery, BHP President Operations Petroleum said.

