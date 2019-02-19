Log in
BHP GROUP LTD    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
37.01 AUD   +0.03%
01:39aBHP : Global miner BHP Group first-half profit falls 8 percent as copper earnings slump
RE
01:23aBHP : Tailings facilities update
PU
01:20aBHP Sees Uncertainties for Iron Ore, U.S. Growth -- Commodity Comment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Profit Jumps, Dividend Steady

0
02/19/2019 | 12:58am EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--BHP Group reported an 87% rise in first-half net profit and kept its midyear payout unchanged as the company generates solid cash flow from its mines and oil fields.

BHP, the world's largest listed miner by market value, said it made a profit of US$3.76 billion in the six months through December. Net profit in the year-earlier period was US$2.02 billion, weighed down by one-off items totaling US$2 billion mainly because of large expenses linked to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Underlying profit from continuing operations was down 8% at US$4.03 billion, below the US$4.21 billion median of eight analyst forecasts compiled by The Wall Street Journal. During the period, BHP sold most of its U.S. onshore shale division to BP in a more-than US$10-billion deal.

The company kept its interim dividend unchanged at US$0.55 a share. It had paid a US$1.02 special dividend to shareholders late last month funded from the sale of the shale operations.

Earnings were aided by stronger petroleum markets. BHP's average price for oil was up 29%, while natural gas increased by 12% and liquefied natural gas by 36%.

BHP is different from global miners because of its large oil-and-gas division, which typically accounts for one-fifth of earnings.

BHP faced some operational setbacks in other divisions during the half. The miner recorded a productivity hit totaling US$460 million because of disruptions to operations that included a train derailment in a remote part of Australia. BHP had also reported an acid-plant outage at its Olympic Dam copper mine in Australia and a plant fire at its Spence mine in Chile.

The company said unplanned outages meant it now expected productivity to be broadly flat in the current fiscal year.

"A strong second half is expected to partially offset the impacts from operational outages in the first half, with unit costs across our business forecast to improve," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said.

BHP last month reported mixed first-half production of its main commodities. It produced 2% more iron ore on a year earlier. That commodity accounts for roughly two in every five dollars it earns.

The price it sold iron ore for during the period fell, however, by 2%. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from that division rose by US$34 million to US$4.3 billion, the miner said.

Output of steelmaking coal was also slightly higher, although BHP produced less energy coal and petroleum on the year-earlier period.

BHP also produced less copper. The miner's copper division meantime grappled with weakening prices, which fell by 18% on the year-earlier period. Underlying earnings from that division fell roughly 40% year-on-year, the miner said.

Still, the company said it cut net debt by US$1 billion since mid-2018, to US$9.89 billion.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.03% 37.01 End-of-day quote.6.54%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.38% 1799.6 Delayed Quote.8.96%
BP -1.01% 538 Delayed Quote.8.48%
LME COPPER CASH 1.28% 6269.5 End-of-day quote.7.37%
WTI -0.02% 55.87 Delayed Quote.22.80%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 107 M
EBIT 2019 16 130 M
Net income 2019 9 176 M
Debt 2019 9 158 M
Yield 2019 8,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD6.54%124 842
BHP GROUP PLC8.96%124 842
RIO TINTO17.91%95 589
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.35%95 589
ANGLO AMERICAN11.11%35 119
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.11.87%18 310
