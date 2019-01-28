Log in
BHP GROUP LTD (BHP)
BHP : Samarco Debt Negotiations Update

01/28/2019 | 10:39pm EST

BHP notes that on 28 January 2019, Samarco Mineração S.A. (Samarco) publicly disclosed certain information related to, and prepared by, Samarco for the purposes of negotiations between Samarco and certain of its lenders in relation to a restructuring of Samarco's unsecured financial obligations.

Samarco was required to disclose such information under the terms of a confidentiality agreement entered into as part of the negotiation process with the lenders.

As at the date of this announcement, the parties have not reached agreement on the restructuring of Samarco's unsecured financial obligations.

The restart of Samarco's operations will occur only if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community. Resuming operations requires the granting of licences by state and federal authorities and community hearings, among other
requirements.

BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda. and Vale S.A. each hold a 50 per cent interest in Samarco.

Further information on BHP can be found at bhp.com

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:38:09 UTC
