Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
38.3 AUD   +3.15%
10:02pBHP Seeks Changes to CEO Pay Structure -- Update
DJ
05:03pBHP Seeks Changes to CEO Pay Structure
DJ
09/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Crude Prices Soar
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Seeks Changes to CEO Pay Structure -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU) proposed changes to the way it pays Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie that it said will lessen spikes in remuneration and better reward sustained good performance.

Under the new structure, which is expected to be voted on by investors at annual shareholder meetings in the U.K. and Australia later in 2019, BHP would cut Mr. Mackenzie's long-term incentive plan in relation to his base salary and introduce five-year deferred shares to his cash and deferred plan.

Those changes would reduce the maximum annual package of pay and bonuses by 12%, the world's biggest miner by market value said.

The existing long term incentive plan, or LTIP, "rewards volatility in performance rather than sustained outperformance, which is an aspiration for BHP," the miner said in its annual report.

Miners have come under increased scrutiny for plowing billions of dollars into mega projects or deals at the peak of cycles that years later sparked massive write downs as commodity markets cooled.

"There are material time lags between key long-dated decisions and their LTIP outcomes, leading to a discrepancy between participants who are the decision-makers, and those who eventually experience the positive or negative remuneration outcomes," the company said.

Other changes planned include a cut to Mr. Mackenzie's pension contribution rate and the introduction of a two-year post-retirement shareholding requirement.

Mr. Mackenzie earned US$3.5 million for fiscal 2019, down from US$4.7 million the year prior and below a target of US$7.7 million, said the company. The minimum available package was US$2.2 million and maximum was US$13.1 million.

His annual payout was weakened by a train derailment in western Australia late in 2018, where four locomotives and 268 loaded wagons ran loose for more than 50 miles without a driver before being forcibly derailed. BHP also faced operational problems at a number of mines and processing facilities, and the death of a worker at a coal mine in Queensland in December.

"From a performance perspective, while shareholders have benefited during fiscal 2019 from positive share price growth and significant shareholder returns, the year was a challenging one operationally for BHP, and the remuneration outcomes for fiscal 2019 for our senior executives reflect this," the company said.

BHP said Mr. Mackenzie's base salary will remain unchanged in fiscal 2020, at US$1.7 million. There will also be no change to annual fees for Chairman Ken MacKenzie or nonexecutive directors.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com 

-0-

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 3.15% 38.3 End-of-day quote.8.47%
BHP GROUP PLC -0.66% 1824.2 Delayed Quote.10.45%
LME COPPER CASH 0.47% 5870 End-of-day quote.0.53%
WTI -0.27% 61.76 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
10:02pBHP Seeks Changes to CEO Pay Structure -- Update
DJ
05:03pBHP Seeks Changes to CEO Pay Structure
DJ
09/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Crude Prices Soar
DJ
09/15BHP Shares Jump 6% on Oil Price Spike
DJ
09/10Woodside seeks buyers for gas assets in Australia, Canada
RE
09/06BHP : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act for consideration a..
AQ
09/06BP aims to sell more U.S. crude to Asia, boost LNG supplies in early 2020s
RE
09/05Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 10% in August
RE
09/05BHP : urges investors to veto resolution against coal lobbying
RE
09/05BHP Group Doesn't Endorse Resolution to Split with Lobby Groups
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 193 M
EBIT 2020 18 714 M
Net income 2020 11 294 M
Debt 2020 9 838 M
Yield 2020 5,66%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
EV / Sales2021 3,01x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,95  $
Last Close Price 26,28  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD8.47%123 628
BHP GROUP PLC11.19%123 628
RIO TINTO PLC18.65%92 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.89%92 842
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.61%34 131
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.12.88%18 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group