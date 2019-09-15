Log in
BHP GROUP LTD

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
37.13 AUD   +0.43%
BHP Shares Jump 6% on Oil Price Spike

09/15/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Shares of BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU), the world's biggest mining company by value, jumped as much as 6% to 39.34 Australian dollars (US$27.05) a share early Monday following a surge in crude oil prices.

BHP, a major producer of commodities such as iron ore and steelmaking coal, has a substantial oil-and-gas division that sets it apart from most of its peers and accounted for roughly 15% of the company's underlying earnings in fiscal 2019.

The jump, which followed a 13% surge in Brent crude prices following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, took BHP's Australian stock to its highest intraday value since Aug. 1.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.43% 37.13 End-of-day quote.8.00%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.81% 1836.4 Delayed Quote.11.19%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LME COPPER CASH 1.34% 5842.5 End-of-day quote.0.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 60.12 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.00% 54.87 Delayed Quote.23.74%
