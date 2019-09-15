BHP Shares Jump 6% on Oil Price Spike

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Shares of BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU), the world's biggest mining company by value, jumped as much as 6% to 39.34 Australian dollars (US$27.05) a share early Monday following a surge in crude oil prices.

BHP, a major producer of commodities such as iron ore and steelmaking coal, has a substantial oil-and-gas division that sets it apart from most of its peers and accounted for roughly 15% of the company's underlying earnings in fiscal 2019.

The jump, which followed a 13% surge in Brent crude prices following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, took BHP's Australian stock to its highest intraday value since Aug. 1.

