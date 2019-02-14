Log in
BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
BHP : South Australian Government major development declaration for Olympic Dam

02/14/2019

BHP has welcomed the South Australian Government's decision to declare Olympic Dam's growth plans a major development as an important step towards lifting its Australian copper production.

The declaration is the first step in a comprehensive State and Federal process that includes assessment of potential social, economic and environmental impacts associated with an increase in mining and production at Olympic Dam from 200 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa) to up to 350ktpa.

Laura Tyler, Asset President Olympic Dam, said: 'BHP is aiming to achieve stable operations and sustainable growth at Olympic Dam through a staged and capital-efficient approach over the long term.'

'Olympic Dam is a world-class resource with the potential to deliver value to BHP and South Australia for many decades to come, especially given our positive outlook for global copper demand.

'We are pleased the South Australian Government has declared Olympic Dam's growth plans a major development, recognising our significance to the State.

'Our team continues to refine the scope for targeted underground development in the Southern Mine Area, strategic investment surface processing facilities, new technology and supporting infrastructure.'

BHP continues to progress growth studies for Olympic Dam as it works towards seeking Board approval for a capital project in mid-to-late 2020.

For more information, visit the South Australian Government website.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 06:36:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 043 M
EBIT 2019 16 121 M
Net income 2019 9 176 M
Debt 2019 9 356 M
Yield 2019 8,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,06
P/E ratio 2020 14,62
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD5.40%122 414
BHP GROUP PLC7.28%122 414
RIO TINTO15.13%94 402
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.27%94 402
ANGLO AMERICAN11.09%34 349
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.6.95%17 490
