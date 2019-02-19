BHP : calls for international body to oversee tailings dams

"As an industry, we now have to redouble our efforts to make sure events like this simply cannot happen," BHP Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie told reporters on Tuesday on a conference call after the company reported half-year results.

Mackenzie said it was too early to say what impact the recent Vale tailings dam disaster in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho would have on efforts to restart BHP and Vale's jointly owned Samarco operation, shut since November 2015 after a dam collapse killed 19 people.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Sonali Paul; editing by Christian Schmollinger)