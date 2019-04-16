Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
39.37 AUD   -0.43%
07:00pBHP : cuts FY iron ore production guidance as cyclone hits output
RE
05:00pBHP Trims Annual Iron-Ore Target After Cyclone
DJ
04/15Rio Tinto Scales Back Pilbara Iron Ore Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : cuts FY iron ore production guidance as cyclone hits output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

(Reuters) - BHP Group, the world's biggest miner, on Wednesday cut its annual iron ore production forecast on disruptions caused by a tropical cyclone that pushed its quarterly output of the steel-making material 5 percent lower.

The Anglo-Australian miner lowered projections for its fiscal 2019 iron ore production to 265 million-270 million tonnes, from 273 million-283 million tonnes.

Iron ore output came in at 64 million tonnes for the three months ended on March 31, compared with 67 million tonnes a year ago. That was below an average of estimates by Goldman Sachs and UBS of 65.8 million tonnes.

At the beginning of this month, BHP put its annual iron ore production under review following a cyclone that swept Western Australia in late March, adding that it expects production to fall by 6 million to 8 million tonnes.

Iron ore prices have surged this year on supply concerns in the wake of cyclone Veronica and a fatal dam collapse in Brazil in January that curtailed operations at the world's No. 1 iron ore miner Vale SA.

Since selling its onshore U.S. oil business last year, BHP now focuses on just four commodities - iron ore, copper, coal and offshore oil and gas.

The miner posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly copper production mainly due to lower output at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida in Chile.

However, the miner maintained annual production guidance for copper at 1.65 million tonnes to 1.74 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -0.43% 39.37 End-of-day quote.15.51%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.36% 1909.6 Delayed Quote.15.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
07:00pBHP : cuts FY iron ore production guidance as cyclone hits output
RE
05:00pBHP Trims Annual Iron-Ore Target After Cyclone
DJ
02:28pBHP : Rio Tinto, BHP copper project tops $2bn value
AQ
04/15Rio Tinto Scales Back Pilbara Iron Ore Guidance
DJ
04/12Revelo Signs Option Agreement on its Calvario and Mirador Projects with Socie..
AQ
04/09TREVALI MINING : Ricus Grimbeek Appointed president and Chief Executive Officer ..
AQ
04/08EUROPE : European shares dip, banks and Boeing suppliers in focus
RE
04/06BHP : to cut more than 700 jobs - report
RE
04/05Galaxy Resources - Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
04/05BHP : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 8 percent in Mar..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 559 M
EBIT 2019 16 897 M
Net income 2019 9 607 M
Debt 2019 9 353 M
Yield 2019 7,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,6 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD15.51%136 097
BHP GROUP PLC15.21%136 097
RIO TINTO26.07%104 563
RIO TINTO LIMITED28.39%104 563
ANGLO AMERICAN23.87%39 792
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.37.54%22 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About