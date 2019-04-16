Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
39.37 AUD   -0.43%
09:08pBHP : cuts iron ore production outlook after Australian cyclone
RE
09:08pBHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone -- Update
DJ
05:00pBHP Trims Annual Iron-Ore Target After Cyclone
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : cuts iron ore production outlook after Australian cyclone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Group, the world's biggest miner, joined rival Rio Tinto on Wednesday in cutting its forecast for iron ore output after a tropical cyclone, although analysts expect high prices to limit any impact on profits.

Cyclone Veronica tore down the coast of Western Australia in March, hitting several iron ore export hubs, in a return of more turbulent weather conditions after several moderate years.

The lower production also led to a rise in BHP's costs, while Rio Tinto suffered operational issues in the first quarter, including a fire at its Cape Lambert operations, said Brenton Saunders, an analyst at fund Pendal Group in Sydney.

Miners, however, are benefiting from a surge in iron ore prices to near five-year highs on supply concerns following cyclone Veronica and a fatal dam collapse in Brazil that has cut operations at the world's No. 1 iron ore miner Vale SA.

"If the iron ore price wasn't $96 and looking like it was going to go higher, then we would be having a very different conversation about these companies' performance," Saunders said.

BHP, which put its fiscal 2019 iron ore production under review following the cyclone, lowered its forecast to 265 million-270 million tonnes, from 273 million-283 million tonnes.

Iron ore output for the three months to end-March fell 5 percent to 64 million tonnes, down from 67 million tonnes a year ago.

Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, on Tuesday reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly iron ore shipments and trimmed its 2019 shipments estimate.

BHP also increased its full-year production costs to less than $15 a tonne, from less than $14 a tonne previously, due to lower volumes and increased remediation costs.

Since selling its onshore U.S. oil business last year, BHP is focused on just four commodities - iron ore, copper, coal and offshore oil and gas.

The miner posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly copper production against year ago levels, mainly due to lower output at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida in Chile.

However, it maintained annual production guidance for copper at 1.65 million tonnes to 1.74 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; additional reporting by Aditya Soni and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Pullin)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -0.43% 39.37 End-of-day quote.15.51%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.36% 1909.6 Delayed Quote.15.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
09:08pBHP : cuts iron ore production outlook after Australian cyclone
RE
09:08pBHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone -- Update
DJ
05:00pBHP Trims Annual Iron-Ore Target After Cyclone
DJ
02:28pBHP : Rio Tinto, BHP copper project tops $2bn value
AQ
04/15Rio Tinto Scales Back Pilbara Iron Ore Guidance
DJ
04/12Revelo Signs Option Agreement on its Calvario and Mirador Projects with Socie..
AQ
04/09TREVALI MINING : Ricus Grimbeek Appointed president and Chief Executive Officer ..
AQ
04/08EUROPE : European shares dip, banks and Boeing suppliers in focus
RE
04/06BHP : to cut more than 700 jobs - report
RE
04/05Galaxy Resources - Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 559 M
EBIT 2019 16 897 M
Net income 2019 9 607 M
Debt 2019 9 353 M
Yield 2019 7,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,6 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD15.51%136 097
BHP GROUP PLC15.21%136 097
RIO TINTO26.07%104 563
RIO TINTO LIMITED28.39%104 563
ANGLO AMERICAN23.87%39 792
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.37.54%22 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About