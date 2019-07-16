Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/16
41.16 AUD   +0.39%
09:01pPort Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year
DJ
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20
RE
05:45pCOMMODITY COMMENT : BHP Forecasts Higher Iron Ore Output, Weaker Petroleum
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest miner, on Tuesday reported a rebound in iron ore output in the fourth quarter after a cyclone hit production in March, and forecast modest output growth in 2019/20 amid a surge in prices.

BHP met its revised target for iron ore production, but flagged $1 billion (£806 million) in productivity losses for fiscal 2019 in its quarterly production report, flowing from disruptions to operations across its commodities.

The Anglo-Australian miner's iron ore output fell to 71 million tonnes during the fourth-quarter ended June 30, compared with 72 million tonnes a year earlier. The figure was below a UBS estimate of 72.6 million tonnes, but up 12 percent on the March quarter.

Production across its suite of commodities broadly recovered from March, which is typically the weakest quarter due to Australian weather conditions.

"Generally speaking, it's just a little bit softer than we expected, although it's strong sequentially," said analyst Glyn Lawcock at UBS in Sydney.

"If you look at their guidance it's highlighting that they aren't really growing their volumes, so that means price is key going into next year."

Miners have benefited from iron ore prices at five-year highs, after a dam disaster in Brazil led to a global shortage of the steel-making ingredient. Analysts expect some of the windfall profits to be passed on to shareholders when Australian miners report their profits next month.

BHP forecast iron ore production at 273 million to 286 million tonnes for the 2020 fiscal year, a 1%-6% increase from 2019 production of 270 million tonnes, which was slightly down from 275 million tonnes for 2018.

The iron ore shortage was exacerbated after Cyclone Veronica tore down the coast of Western Australia in March, hitting several iron ore export hubs, in a return of more turbulent weather after several moderate years.

BHP was on track with its growth projects, Lawcock noted, after Rio Tinto flagged a cost blow out at its key growth copper project in Mongolia when it reported on Tuesday.

The $1 billion in productivity losses followed flooding in Australia's Queensland state that hit BHP's metallurgical coal operations, as well as changes to its Nickel West mine plan and higher costs in thermal coal, it said.

That added to disruptions mostly at its Australian operations in the first half that included an acid plant outage Olympic Dam, a fire at its Kalgoorlie nickel smelter, and a train derailment.

The figure did not include disruptions from Cyclone Veronica BHP said.

In other metals BHP forecast around a 9-4 percent decline in petroleum production and growth of 1-8 percent in copper over the next financial year. It forecast a decline in energy coal output.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Richard Pullin)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.39% 41.16 End-of-day quote.19.78%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.70% 8.99 End-of-day quote.110.98%
RIO TINTO -0.37% 4850 Delayed Quote.30.03%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -0.64% 103.25 End-of-day quote.32.42%
VALE 0.68% 53.05 End-of-day quote.3.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
09:01pPort Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year
DJ
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019..
RE
05:45pCOMMODITY COMMENT : BHP Forecasts Higher Iron Ore Output, Weaker Petroleum
DJ
05:10pBHP Annual Iron-ore Output Flat; Forecasts Rise in FY20
DJ
07:36aChina promises iron ore "market order" in meeting with steel mills -source
RE
07/15BHP : to introduce low emissions LNG freight
PU
07/12China iron ore imports in June fall to lowest since Feb 2016
RE
07/12BHP : Miner BHP releases first tender for LNG shipment of iron ore
RE
07/11BHP : Looking to Exit Thermal Coal -Bloomberg
DJ
07/10Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 352 M
EBIT 2019 17 788 M
Net income 2019 10 241 M
Debt 2019 8 379 M
Yield 2019 8,62%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,30x
EV / Sales2020 3,10x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,10  $
Last Close Price 28,87  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD19.78%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC21.49%137 247
RIO TINTO30.51%103 130
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.42%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%37 710
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.18.37%19 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About