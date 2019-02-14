Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP's Olympic Dam Granted Major Project Status by State Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:13am EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Plans to expand BHP Group Ltd.'s (BHP.AU) Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine in South Australia have been granted major project status by the state government.

BHP has spent years developing plans to increase annual production at the mine as high as 350,000 metric tons, from about 200,000 tons now, and intends to seek board approval for an expansion project in mid-to-late 2020.

The declaration of major-project status helps to streamline planning applications to the government. It is "an important step" towards lifting BHP's Australian copper production, the miner said.

Olympic Dam is a key part of BHP's strategy to grow its output of copper, an industrial metal forecast to be in short supply in coming years, tacking away from commodities such as iron ore in which it has already expanded heavily. It is the world's biggest deposit of uranium and one of the biggest known sources of copper and gold.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 1.64% 36.67 End-of-day quote.5.99%
BHP GROUP PLC 2.37% 1771.8 Delayed Quote.7.28%
LME COPPER CASH 0.29% 6120 End-of-day quote.4.81%
WTI 0.59% 54.28 Delayed Quote.15.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
01:37aBHP : South Australian Government major development declaration for Olympic Dam
PU
01:13aBHP's Olympic Dam Granted Major Project Status by State Government
DJ
02/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume
DJ
02/13BHP Group Greenlights $952 Million Funding for Oil, Gas Projects
DJ
02/13BHP : board approves funding for BP-led U.S. oil project
RE
02/12Wealth Arranges $1.5M in Loans, Renegotiates Atacama Project Option Payment T..
AQ
02/05BHP : Gold deal rush sweeps by broader mining sector
RE
02/05BP's 2018 profit doubles to five-year high as output soars
RE
01/31Europe's listed firms expect to glean $514 billion in revenue from China
RE
01/31Europe's listed firms expect to glean $514 billion in revenue from China
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 043 M
EBIT 2019 16 121 M
Net income 2019 9 176 M
Debt 2019 9 356 M
Yield 2019 8,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,06
P/E ratio 2020 14,62
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD5.99%122 414
BHP GROUP PLC7.28%122 414
RIO TINTO15.13%94 402
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.27%94 402
ANGLO AMERICAN11.09%34 349
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.6.95%17 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.