BHP GROUP LTD    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/05
39.22 AUD   -0.51%
01:14aBHP : to cut more than 700 jobs - report
RE
04/05Galaxy Resources - Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
04/05BHP : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 8 percent in March
RE
News 
News

BHP : to cut more than 700 jobs - report

04/06/2019 | 01:14am EDT
Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Mining company BHP Group is poised to cut over 700 white-collar jobs, The Australian newspaper reported, adding that the process could start as early as next week.

Last week, BHP Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven revealed plans of cuts of up to 20 percent to his 900-strong finance team at an internal town hall meeting, the newspaper said.

BHP's technology group will also face cuts in workforce as part of a restructuring that could see up to 30 percent of its 2000 Australian and Singaporean workforce leave the group, according to the report.

The cuts are not targeted at the workforce operating BHP's global mines but will be part of its restructuring of "functional" sections in an attempt to streamline their operations, The Australian reported.

BHP did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the company had said initial estimates indicated its iron ore production would take a hit of about 6 million to 8 million tonnes after disruption and damage caused by tropical cyclone Veronica last week.

The world's biggest miner said its 2019 financial year production and unit cost guidance are under review because of the cyclone which hit Western Australia.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -0.51% 39.22 End-of-day quote.15.16%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.60% 1932.6 Delayed Quote.17.01%
