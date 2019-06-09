Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group Ltd    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LTD

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/07
37.84 AUD   +2.13%
10:45pChina iron ore imports rise in May, but supply crunch remains
RE
06/08Big Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams -- Update
DJ
06/07Big Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China iron ore imports rise in May, but supply crunch remains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports rebounded in May from an 18-month-low in April, but were still well down on the same month last year as disruptions to output in Brazil and Australia hamper shipments.

The world's biggest iron ore consumer brought in 83.75 million tonnes of iron ore last month, up 3.7% from April but down 11% from May 2018, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

For the first five months of the year, China imported 423.92 million tonnes of iron ore, down 5.2% on the same period in 2018, customs data showed.

Brazil's Vale SA has cut shipments following a fatal disaster at a tailings dam, while big Australian miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were affected by a tropical cyclone in Western Australia.

The disruptions come amid a surge in Chinese steel output, which rose to a record level in April, pushing iron ore futures prices in China to record levels late last month.

Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports have fallen to 124.9 million tonnes, a level last seen in February 2017, according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.

However, industry figures say there is little scope for a big increase in near-term output from miners.

"Supply will remain tight in the second half of this year," Jin Liangmi, general manager of government-backed Avic International Steel Trade Co, told an industry conference on Tuesday.

However, demand will remain robust despite high prices, several traders and analysts said, as mills will continue to ramp up output as long as steel-making remains profitable.

Utilisation rates at steel mills across the country were at 71.41% last week as of June 7, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 2.13% 37.84 End-of-day quote.10.55%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.10% 1824.2 Delayed Quote.10.45%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.55% 7.85 End-of-day quote.87.35%
RIO TINTO -0.44% 4518.5 Delayed Quote.21.14%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 1.32% 98 End-of-day quote.24.89%
VALE -0.29% 48.66 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP LTD
10:45pChina iron ore imports rise in May, but supply crunch remains
RE
06/08Big Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams -- Update
DJ
06/07Big Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams
DJ
06/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise On Hopes Of U.S.-Mexico Deal To Avert Tariffs
DJ
06/07Miner BHP Group sets up tailings taskforce to boost safety
RE
06/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potentia..
DJ
06/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Lower As Trade Tensions Show No Sign Of Fa..
DJ
05/30BHP : Iron Ore Peaking?
AQ
05/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets In A Tug Of War As Investors Eye Trade Spat
DJ
05/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Close Mixed As Trump Visits Japan
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 44 251 M
EBIT 2019 17 384 M
Net income 2019 9 748 M
Debt 2019 9 447 M
Yield 2019 8,08%
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD10.55%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC10.45%123 200
RIO TINTO21.14%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.89%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN12.93%34 068
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.24.43%19 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About