China iron ore imports rise in May, but supply crunch remains

The world's biggest iron ore consumer brought in 83.75 million tonnes of iron ore last month, up 3.7% from April but down 11% from May 2018, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

For the first five months of the year, China imported 423.92 million tonnes of iron ore, down 5.2% on the same period in 2018, customs data showed.

Brazil's Vale SA has cut shipments following a fatal disaster at a tailings dam, while big Australian miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were affected by a tropical cyclone in Western Australia.

The disruptions come amid a surge in Chinese steel output, which rose to a record level in April, pushing iron ore futures prices in China to record levels late last month.

Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports have fallen to 124.9 million tonnes, a level last seen in February 2017, according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.

However, industry figures say there is little scope for a big increase in near-term output from miners.

"Supply will remain tight in the second half of this year," Jin Liangmi, general manager of government-backed Avic International Steel Trade Co, told an industry conference on Tuesday.

However, demand will remain robust despite high prices, several traders and analysts said, as mills will continue to ramp up output as long as steel-making remains profitable.

Utilisation rates at steel mills across the country were at 71.41% last week as of June 7, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

